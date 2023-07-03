Season 3 Will Be “Reservation Dogs” Final Season

Tags

Details By Neely Bardwell July 03, 2023

Even before the third season of the hit FX and Hulu show Reservation Dogs premieres on August 2, the show’s co-creator Sterlin Harjo (Seminole/Muscogee) announced this will be the final season.

Harjo made the bittersweet announcement via an Instagram post last Thursday. He made sure to emphasize that this is a decision that was his own, and he believed it was the right creative decision.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

“Aho young and old warriors!” Harjo wrote. “Here it is: the coming third season of ‘Reservation Dogs’ will be the final season. That’s a difficult line to write and a more difficult decision to make. However, it’s the correct decision creatively for the show. I always knew what the end of this story would be, I just didn’t know when it would arrive. As we continued to break stories and write scripts this season, it became clear to the producers, Taika and me, that the season three finale is the perfect series finale.”

The series, which first came out in 2021, quickly became a hit show, receiving a Peabody Award, and two Independent Spirit Award nominations.

The show is a brainchild of Sterlin Harjo and acclaimed director Taika Waititi that features four Native teens living on a reservation in Oklahoma. The teens, played by Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Lane Factor, and Paulina Alexis are dubbed as the titular “Rez Dogs”.

In case you missed the first season, the group experiences some conflict with a new rival gang headed by Jackie, played by Elva Guerra.

“Even though I’m sad this amazing show is ending, it will always be in such a special place Indigenous peoples' hearts. The way that it has changed Native culture is amazing! I’m happy we get to go out on our own terms. I’m happy I got to spend my youth doing it. I’m happy it’s immortalized in film forever,” said Guerra in a statement to Native News Online. “Creator is happy, my ancestors are happy, we are all happy and content! At the end of the day that’s all that matters. Wibdaha to everyone who has made me happy over the years.”

More Stories Like This

Native News is free to read. We hope you enjoyed the story you've just read. For the past dozen years, we’ve covered the most important news stories that are usually overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the rise of the American Indian Movement (AIM), to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous People (MMIP) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools. Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps. Most readers donate between $10 and $25 to help us cover the costs of salaries, travel and maintaining our digital platforms. If you’re in a position to do so, we ask you to consider making a recurring donation of $12 per month to join the Founder's Circle. All donations help us remain a force for change in Indian Country and tell the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter