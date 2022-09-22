‘Reservation Dogs’ Gets Season 3 Renewal from FX

Details By Native News Online Staff September 22, 2022

Reservation Dogs has been renewed for a third season, FX announced Thursday.

The renewal news comes ahead of the show’s season 2 finale, which airs Sept. 28 on Hulu. The season-ending episode — titled “I Still Believe” — concludes a successful second season for the Indigenous-led production that has won critical acclaim and numerous awards.

“Reservation Dogs continues its remarkable run with critics, fans and awards all recognizing the singular brilliance of the series created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi,” President, Original Programming, FX Nick Grad said in a statement. “FX is proud to join with our partners at Hulu to order a third season featuring the amazing cast and all of the artists who deliver one of the most original, engaging and funny shows on television.”

“I couldn’t be more proud of this show that I created with my friend Taika Waititi,” Harjo said in a statement. “It was born out of a conversation in Taika’s kitchen and has now made its way into the lives of people across the world. The love for Season 2 has been outstanding. Thank you to FX for ordering Season 3. Excited to bring you more laughter and love from the Rez. Ahoooo!”

Reservation Dogs follows a group of Native American teenagers — portrayed by Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Lane Factor and Paulina Alexis — who are coming of age on a reservation in Oklahoma.

All of the show’s regulars, writers and directors are Indigenous. Season 2 has also featured cameos by several well-known Native Americans including former U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo, award-winning actor and comic Tatanka Means, and actress Amber Midthunder who recently starred in the movie Prey.

