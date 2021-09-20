'Reservation Dogs' Cast Brings Indigenous Voice to 2021 Emmy Awards

Details By Native News Online Staff September 20, 2021

HOLLYWOOD — The creator and cast from Reservation Dogs, the summer’s hottest Indigenous series, had a message for millions of Emmy Awards viewers last night: it’s time for Hollywood to be more inclusive.

On stage to present the Emmy for Outstanding Directing in a Limited Series, series co-creator Sterlin Harjo (Muscogee Creek) and actors Paulina Alexis (Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation), D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Oji-Cree), Kawennahere Devery Jacobs (Kanienʼkehá꞉ka), and Lane Factor (Creek-Seminole/Caddo) discussed the state of Indigenous people in the industry.

"We are here on television's biggest night as creators and actors, proud to be Indigenous people working in Hollywood, representing the first people to walk upon this continent, and we are really happy to be here," Harjo said.

D'Pharaoh continued, "Thankfully, networks and streamers are now—now—beginning to produce and develop shows created by and starring Indigenous people."

Devery added, "It's a good start, which can lead us to the day when telling stories from underserved communities will be the norm, not the exception."

Finally, Paulina concluded, "Because, like life, TV is at its best when we all have a voice."

National Indian Gaming Association Chairman Ernest Stevens, Jr. posted on his Facebook page: “NATIVE AMERICA is Loud & Proud at the EMMYS tonight.”

South Dakota state Sen. Red Dawn Foster posted on her Facebook page: “Makes my heart so happy."

More Stories Like This

Native Perspective. Native Voices. Native News. We launched Native News Online because the mainstream media often overlooks news that is important is Native people. We believe that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope you'll consider making a donation to support our efforts so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter