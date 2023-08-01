Readers Respond: Who would you want to star as Native Barbie?

Details By Neely Bardwell August 01, 2023

We asked and you answered: Who would you want to see play Native Barbie? Native Barbie can be anyone or anything. She is a water protector, model, leader, artist, dancer, teacher, and so much more. All Indigenous women are sacred and beautiful inside and out.

Here are some of your responses to our question on social media.

Theodora ItancanChief

Willie Jack !!!!!!

Ute Rose

Tia Wood!! Tatts and all!

Nicole R. Lybarger

Oh we could pick ourselves ? Yesss I definitely would!

Chandra Stewart Freeman

I think Jana Schmieding would be awesome!

Misty MFkn Martin

Either one of my sisters, nieces, or cousins! Us Native women are beautiful!

Hillary Gularte

I'm going to amend it to Indigenous and say Willow Allen.

Many readers suggested Ashley Callingbull, the Cree First Nations Canadian model, actress, and television personality who became the first Canadian and Indigenous woman to win the Mrs. Universe title in 2015.

Many others suggested Quannah Chasinghorse, Hän Gwich'in and Oglala Lakota model and climate protector who has been featured on the cover of Vogue and National Geographic.

Noelle Surveyor

Auntie Beachress! I like the concept because we would totally bring the native cultural love of the earth to such a plastic persona. With our indigenous power of humor and laughter

Christina Thomas

A regular girl from the Rez! our cousins, our aunties that we grew up to love! One who knows her culture and language. And not one who does cultural posts for social media likes and follows!

Alicia

I have Native Barbie’s that have been gifted to me and I hate all of them cause they’re all put in what’s supposed to be regalia. Can I get a regular Native Barbie in a skoden tee & jeans

J.F “One of Many” Sambranos

@ShaunaBaker all the way.

CleomMire

The gal from PREY

