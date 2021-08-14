Potawatomi Celebrate Their Culture in West Michigan Art Community

Details By Levi Rickert August 14, 2021

DOUGLAS, Mich. — American Indian drumming could be heard a couple of blocks away from the Saugatuck-Douglas History Center on a beautiful West Michigan summer Saturday afternoon in the small village of Douglas, Mich., an art community located 40 miles southwest of Grand Rapids.

The Iron Bear drum was on hand for the “Creative Spark - Celebration of the Bodewadmi (Potawatomi) Tribe” program. Several dancers were also present to demonstrate their skills as traditional dancers before a mostly non-Native audience who came out Saturday to learn about the Potawatomi culture.

Emcee Jason Wesaw (Pokagon Potawatomi) told the audience to observe how the dancers put their feet down gently as they danced.

“See how the dancers flow with the beat of the drum leaving their gentle footprints on Mother Earth,” Wesaw said.

Visitors to the event were able to purchase Indian tacos and fry breard. They also were able to see some Potawatomi artisans who were present to demonstrate their traditional art techniques.

Jason Wesaw emceed the event. (Photo/Levi Rickert)

Jonathan Rinehart carried in the eagle staff. (Photo/Levi Rickert)

Morgan Raphael demonstrated her skills as a fancy dancer. (Photo/Levi Rickert)

The audience was invited to dance with the Native dancers. (Photo/Levi Rickert)

Award-winning sculptor Jason Quigno discusses his art with community members. (Photo/Levi Rickert)

John Pigeon demonstrates his traditional basket weaving talents using black ash. (Photo/Levi Rickert)

