OKCPhil Sets World Premiere of Jerod Tate (Chickasaw) Composition

Details By Chickasaw Nation Media October 02, 2024

OKLAHOMA CITY – Renowned classical music composer Jerod “Impichchaachaaha'” Tate is set to debut a new composition with the Oklahoma City Philharmonic titled “American Indian Symphony.”

The April 19, 2025, concert will be a world premiere and Oklahoma City Philharmonic (OKCPHIL) officials are eagerly anticipating the performance, which will be featured at the Civic Center Music Hall downtown. Tickets are on sale now.

Tate, a Chickasaw citizen, has selected two esteemed soloists for the event. They include Dr. Kirsten C. Kunkle, a prominent First American soprano from the Muscogee Nation, and Mark Billy, a Verdi baritone of Choctaw ancestry.

They will be joined by Canterbury Voices, Oklahoma’s premier symphony chorus, enhancing the cultural depth of the performance, according to Jenni Shrum, public information officer for the orchestra.

Tate’s compositions have resonated with audiences at performances in prestigious venues such as Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, Smithsonian Institution and Lincoln Center. Recognized with numerous accolades, including the 2024 USA Fellowship, Tate continues to enrich musical landscapes with his profound cultural insights. Orchestras are celebrating his unique fusion of classical music and First American traditions, OKCPHIL officials said when announcing the world premiere.

“I am like many artists who represent their culture and ethnicity in their artistic works. Generally, I allow myself to be intensely influenced by musical architecture, melodies and the rich ethos of North American tribal cultures,” Tate said. “Sometimes a listener can hear noticeably clear cultural melodies soaring above the orchestra. Sometimes they can hear mixed meters and rhythmic phrases familiar to each tribe. One thing that is consistent is my emotional, dramatic and theatric presentations,” he explained.

Under the direction of Alexander Mickelthwate with the Oklahoma City Philharmonic, “American Indian Symphony” promises a rich orchestral tapestry that accentuates the rhythmic and melodic traditions of First American music, delivering a powerful cultural experience.

“I am personally extremely excited for the world premiere and Jerod Tate’s ‘American Indian Symphony’ as it is the culmination of a several yearslong creative partnership,” Mickelthwate said. “Storytelling through music is extremely powerful. To have the opportunity here in Oklahoma to have a Chickasaw classical composer create a piece of music about Native American storytelling is completely unique and amazing and has never been done before. It will be an honor for all of us at the OKCPHIL (to perform) Tate’s latest composition.”

Tate is a resident of Oklahoma City and was born in Norman.

Tate’s work and the orchestra’s involvement are supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit OKCphil.org.

