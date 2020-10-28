Arts & Entertainment

NBC Greenlights ‘Sovereign,’ the First Native TV Drama

Details By Monica Whitepigeon October 28, 2020

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. — Last week, NBC announced the development of a new TV drama titled “Sovereign,” from award-winning executive producers Ava DuVernay (“When They See Us,” “Selma”) and Cheyenne, Mescalero Apache member Bird Runningwater along with writers and directors Sydney Freeland (“Drunktown’s Finest”), a Navajo Nation citizen, and Shaz Bennett (“Sugar Queen”).

“Sovereign” marks the first Native family drama developed for network television, which chronicles the lives, loves and loyalties of a sprawling Indigenous family struggling to control the future of their tribe against outside forces and themselves.

This collaborative and groundbreaking project offers a different perspective into the lives of Native people and emphasizes the importance of representation both on and off screen.

Freeland, an Emmy-nominated transgender filmmaker, actively seeks projects that challenge audiences’ preconceived notions.

“A lot of times in TV shows and movies, Native Americans are either the wise elder or the noble maiden or some sort of caricature or stereotype. And the same thing with trans women; it’s certainly changed, but they tended to be more marginalized — caricatures as opposed to characters,” Freeland said in a 2019 interview with High Country News.

“If there’s any chance to portray a character with humanity that comes from a marginalized community, I love doing that kind of stuff.”

Last year, TIME featured Runningwater among its “12 Leaders Who Are Shaping the Next Generation of Artists.” As director of the Native Program at the Sundance Institute, Runningwater has spent nearly two decades coaching and mentoring more than 140 different Indigenous filmmakers.

“Native Americans are invisible in American culture. Because we have a visibility issue, we have to establish the narrative,” Runningwater said of the storytelling process in film and television.

For groups such as the Native American and Indigenous Writers Committee (NAIWC), a subcommittee of the Writers Guild of America West, Native representation on network television is long overdue.

In an open letter to the entertainment industry, NAIWC called out Hollywood’s history of misrepresentation of Native peoples and the necessity for Indigenous peoples to tell their own stories. The letter says such representation only accounts for 0.04 percent of all media. Signatories included established professionals like Sterlin Harjo (Seminole, Mvskoke-Creek), Bobby D Wilson (Sisseton Wahpeton Dakota), Marilyn Thomas (Saulteaux, Cree), and Skye Knight Dent (Mississippi Choctaw).

“We call on our colleagues to move beyond the limiting practice of only hiring us as cultural consultants. We are not in the business of legitimizing scripts for free, or authorizing our stories for others to tell. We have seen this for more than a century, and it has only perpetuated racism toward our community by way of erasure and harmful stereotypes,” the letter from NAIWC said. “We need you to zealously push for scripts written by Indigenous writers, TV shows run by Indigenous show-runners, filmed by Indigenous directors and portrayed by Indigenous actors to ensure we have the primary opportunity to portray our communities.”

There is no set release date for “Sovereign,” but Runningwater seems hopeful for its momentous debut.

In a recent Instagram post, Runningwater remarked, “These moments don’t happen without ALLIES willing to risk their names and relationships to open the door for other communities, voices, stories and artists. @ava DuVernay is THAT friend and ALLY taking a chance on this exciting story and standing with the Indigenous community to center Indigenous voices on-screen. Ixehe Sister Ava, we are beyond grateful and we want to do you proud!!”

Support Independent Indigenous Journalism Native News Online is an independent, Indigenous-led newsroom with a crucial mission: We want to change the narrative about Indian Country. We do this by producing intelligent, fact-based journalism that tells the full story from all corners of Indian Country. We pride ourselves on covering the tribes you may have never heard of before and by respecting and listening to the communities we serve through our reporting. As newsrooms across the country continue to shrink, coverage of Indian Country is more important than ever, and we are committed to filling this ever-present hole in journalism.



Because we believe everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities, the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. But we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount, big or small, gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Subscribe to the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Monica Whitepigeon Monica White Pigeon (Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation) is a contributing writer to Native News Online. She covers tribes throughout the Great Lakes region as well as Urban Native issues. She can be reached at [email protected]