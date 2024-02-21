Native Bidaské with Miciana Alise on the Debut of Feature Film "Fancy Dance"

Details By Native News Online Staff February 21, 2024

Join us this Friday, February 23rd, for an exclusive Live Native Bidaské episode that delves into the captivating world of film, storytelling, and Indigenous representation. In this episode, Native News Online Publisher Levi Rickert talks with Miciana Alise, co-writer of the film "Fancy Dance."

Alise will share the origins of the "Fancy Dance," which began during the Sundance Indigenous Labs in 2019 when she connected with the film's director and co-writer Erica Tremblay (Seneca-Cayuga)

"Fancy Dance" led Alise to land a 2021 Sundance Screenwriter’s Fellowship and 2021 SFFilm Rainin Grant. The film was featured on the inaugural Indigenous List hosted by The Black List and the 2022 scripted Cannes Screenplay List. Alise was a 2022 Flaherty Fellow and a Women at Sundance | Adobe Fellow. She received a 2023 Nia Tero Storytelling Fellowship and was awarded a High Scribe Award at the 2023 Sun Valley Film Festival.

On Native Bidaské, Alise will discuss her writing background and involvement with the Native American Journalists Association, highlighting her transition from journalism to screenwriting. She will emphasize the importance of storytelling from a Native perspective and the progress being made by Native writers and filmmakers in the industry, citing examples like Sterling Harjo and Lily Gladstone. The conversation will touch upon the challenges encountered during the production of "Fancy Dance," including industry strikes, while also celebrating pivotal moments such as Gladstone's advocacy during the Indie Wire Honors, which reshaped the dialogue surrounding the film.

Alise will touch on the significance of the "auntie" aspect within Native culture, reflecting on how the film authentically portrays modern Native life and relationships.

Don't miss this insightful and engaging edition of Native Bidaské LIVE this Friday, February 16th, 2024, at 12 p.m. Noon ET. Watch this episode on Native News Online's Facebook, X (Twitter), or //www.youtube.com/@NativeNewsOnline/streams" style="text-decoration: none;">YouTube channel.

