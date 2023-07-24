Native American Media Alliance Announces Call for Applications

Details By Native News Online Staff July 24, 2023

Los Angeles-based Native American Media Alliance (NAMA) has announced a call for applications for the 3rd annual Native American Unscripted Workshop, which takes place October 16-20, 2023.

The workshop will be virtual, and it is not mandatory that you are within the Los Angeles area to attend. It will highlight Native American creators focused on nonfiction content. The week-long curriculum will have daily creative discussions with experienced producers, creative executives, and veteran filmmakers. The meetings will provide additional insight into professional development, exploring career opportunities and developing a project for pitching.

NAMA is a new initiative designed to advocate for Native American representation in the entertainment industry. The initiative functions as a resource for industry personnel to work with Native Americans who have an authentic voice for film, television, and new media.

The unscripted space is an area that currently lacks inclusivity of Native American content creation. The initiative addresses areas in the industry that lack support for indigenous storytellers. It will provide Native content creators an immersive look for what companies are looking for and further prepare them to pitch projects and enter the unscripted industry.

“We understand that there is a lack of Natives in this industry all together. We wanted to put a program together specifically for the Unscripted documentary style of filmmaking so that we can help grow those opportunities within our community,” Eddie Tahuka-Nunez (Acjachemen Nation), Program Coordinator told Native News Online.

“As an experienced Production Manager on an unscripted game show, I know firsthand that there is a lack of Native representation in this space.”

The Native American Unscripted Workshop will accept 10 Native American filmmakers to participate in the 2023 program taking place this October. The early deadline to apply is July 31, regular deadline is August 14, and the final deadline is August 28, 2023.

