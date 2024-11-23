Mitchell Museum of the American Indian Changes Name to Gichigamiin Indigenous Nations Museum

Details By Native News Online Staff November 23, 2024

The Mitchell Museum of the American Indian is proud to announce its rebranding as theGichigamiin Indigenous Nations Museum, marking a transformative milestone in its 47-year history. This new identity reflects the museum’s evolution into a majority Native-led institution dedicated to honoring the rich histories, cultures, and languages of Indigenous communities across Chicago and the Great Lakes region.

The name "Gichigamiin," meaning "Great Lakes" in Anishinaabemowin (Ojibwe), a central Algonquin language spoken by the Anishinaabe people, was thoughtfully selected in collaboration with local Indigenous communities. Pronounced /GI-CHE-GAH-MEAN/, the name authentically represents the region and the cultures the museum celebrates.

"The new name not only grounds the museum geographically, it signifies an essential step in reclaiming and revitalizing Indigenous languages and cultures," Executive Director Kim Vigue (Menominee/Oneida) said. "By embracing an Indigenous name, we honor the remarkable resilience of the generations before us who courageously faced assimilation efforts aimed at silencing their voices and traditions. This rebranding marks a significant step toward healing and celebrating the Indigenous histories of the Great Lakes region and the vibrant cultures that continue to thrive today."

The rebranding process involved extensive collaboration and community engagement, led by Bumper Lanes, a Native women-owned marketing firm. Over nine months, nearly 700 participants, including members of the Indigenous community, museum partners, and the public, contributed through surveys and focus groups. Their feedback revealed overwhelming support for a new identity rooted in Indigenous values and languages.

"As we step into this new era, we are honored to share the stories and traditions of Chicago's diverse Native community and the Indigenous Nations of the Great Lakes. Our museum will serve as a unique venue and vital resource for education, appreciation, and connection, inviting all to experience the depth and richness of the people who have occupied this land since time immemorial," stated Andrew Johnson (Cherokee Nation), museum board treasurer.

The museum’s new logo, created by graphic artist Crystal Mzhickteno, a citizen of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation, features a Woodland floral motif and ribbon work in shades of blue and green. The design incorporates elements that symbolize the Great Lakes’ cultural significance and natural environment.

To further its mission of amplifying Native voices and narratives, the Gichigamiin Indigenous Nations Museum will launch two exciting programs:

“Living Stories: Contemporary Woodland Native American Art,” a new exhibition opening January 27, 2025.

a new exhibition opening January 27, 2025. The Indigenous Gardening and Foodways Initiative, featuring an expanded native garden, a teaching kitchen, and a related exhibit launching in spring 2025.

For more details about the rebranding and upcoming programs, visit www.gichigamiin-museum.org.

