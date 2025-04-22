Kaya Johnson Named 2025 Butterfly Art Winner

Tags

Details By Chickasaw Nation Media April 22, 2025

Kaya Johnson has been creating art since she was old enough to hold a pencil.

The 18-year-old Chickasaw artist was recently named the winner of the Chickasaw Nation Butterfly Art Contest. Her winning entry features vivid shades of orange and pink and includes Chickasaw inspired elements. The original creation is the featured artwork of the 2025 Dynamic Women of the Chickasaw Nation Conference.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

While planning for her butterfly art submission, Johnson researched Chickasaw regalia, symbols and traditional clothing.

“I took bits and pieces here and there and put them all on the butterfly,” Johnson said.

Each wing features a wispy feather fastened by a large, pink flower with a yellow center, reminiscent of a dream catcher. Pink represents femininity, she said.

Johnson is a 2024 valedictorian high school graduate from Achille (Oklahoma) High School.

She is a third-year student at Kiamichi Technology Center, Durant, Oklahoma, and set to graduate in the spring semester of 2025 with several certifications in graphic design.

Johnson is honored that her art was selected as this year’s winner.

“It definitely feels good to be recognized for what I can do,” she said.

The Chickasaw Nation hosts the Butterfly Art Contest each year, where female Chickasaw citizens, ages 14 to 18, create unique butterfly art pieces for consideration to serve as the artwork for the annual Dynamic Women of the Chickasaw Nation Conference. This conference salutes the valuable contributions, talents and skills of Chickasaw women.

The winning butterfly design also represents the Chikasha Ihoo Empowerment Series, a quarterly event that highlights the accomplishments and perspectives of Chickasaw women.

Johnson’s goals include attending Southeastern Oklahoma State University this fall to pursue a degree in art education.

In her free time, Johnson likes to draw and paint, which she has been doing since she was young. She credits her elementary school art teacher, Judy Stephens, for inspiring her to embrace her inner artist at a young age.

“She really sparked that artist in me,” Johnson said.

Johnson’s parents are Logan and Karin Johnson, of Achille, Oklahoma.

Johnson said she looks forward to attending the Dynamic Women of the Chickasaw Nation Conference.

The Dynamic Women of the Chickasaw Nation Conference is set May 29-30, 2025. Virtual and in-person attendance will be available for this year’s conference. Visit Chickasaw.net/DynamicWomen for information about the conference and the Chikasha Ihoo Empowerment Series and to rewatch last year’s event.

More Stories Like This

Can we take a minute to talk about tribal sovereignty? Our mission draws from the warrior spirit that has sustained Indigenous peoples for generations — the same spirit that drives us to stand guard over tribal rights through relentless investigation and fearless reporting. Sovereignty isn't just a concept – it's the foundation of Native nations' right to govern, protect our lands, and preserve our cultures. Every story we publish strengthens tribal sovereignty. Unlike mainstream media, we center Indigenous voices and report directly from Native communities. When we cover land rights, water protection, or tribal governance, we're not just sharing news – we're documenting our living history and defending our future. Our journalism is powered by readers, not shareholders. If you believe in the importance of Native-led media in protecting tribal sovereignty, consider supporting our work today. Double Your Impact Today Free Newsletter