Interior Secretary Deb Haaland Appears on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show"

Details By Kaili Berg December 11, 2024

On December 10, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo) joined Comey Central's The Daily Show for an impactful conversation with Michael Kosta.

As the first Native American to lead the Department of the Interior, Haaland used the platform to discuss her department’s responsibilities, the United States’ complex history with Native communities, and her personal philosophy on leadership and healing.

Kosta began by addressing the department’s vast scope, often humorously dubbed the "Department of Everything Else."

“At the Department of the Interior, we manage millions and millions of acres of public lands under the National Park Service, wildlife refuges, and the Bureau of Land Management,” Haaland said in the interview. “We protect and preserve our nation's cultural heritage, and we uphold the trust and treaty obligations of our country's 574 federally recognized Indian tribes.”

One of the most impactful moments of the segment was Haaland’s discussion of the U.S. government's history with Indian boarding schools.

She acknowledged the department's dark role in assimilating Native children through forced removals, hair cutting, and the prohibition of cultural practices. These schools caused immense generational trauma, leaving scars that persist in Native communities today.

“The department that I now lead once had the job of working to assimilate Indians,” Haaland said. “One of the ways they did that was to essentially steal children from their families and ship them off, sometimes thousands of miles away, to attend boarding schools. There, they were punished for speaking their languages, had their hair cut, and were forced to abandon their cultures.”

Under her leadership, the department has taken significant steps to address this legacy. The Road to Healing initiative, which Haaland spearheaded, has brought survivors and their descendants together to share their stories. These testimonials are being compiled into an oral history project, ensuring this chapter in history is neither forgotten nor repeated.

“Our team read 103 million pages of documents to create two comprehensive reports. Then we traveled across the country, meeting with descendants and survivors of boarding schools. Their stories will eventually be part of an oral history project, so no one ever forgets this history,” said Haaland.

President Biden’s formal apology for these atrocities, delivered on Native land, marked another historic moment in this effort toward reconciliation.

“It’s about ensuring people don’t ever forget,” Haaland stated. “When you learn the history, you don’t forget it.”

Haaland shared insights into her leadership philosophy, which emphasizes vulnerability, collaboration, and kindness. Leading a department of 65,000 federal employees, she credited the dedication of her team, highlighting the importance of public service in advancing the department’s mission.

“It’s about showing people what you’re working for, not what you’re working against. Being humble and vulnerable is key, admitting that you’re not the end-all, be-all and appreciating the people around you,” Haaland said.

In her final months as Secretary, Haaland remains focused on laying the groundwork for a smooth transition, ensuring continuity of the department’s critical work regardless of administrative changes. Her efforts to manage the department’s responsibilities while focusing on Native rights have set a new standard for leadership.

As a 35th-generation Laguna Pueblo, she traced her lineage back to Chaco Canyon, sharing how her ancestors’ migration shapes her identity. Her commitment to tradition extends to her master’s thesis, which explores Native foodways and their resilience through modern adaptations.

“My ancestors migrated from Chaco Canyon and other areas in the Southwest to what is now New Mexico around 1280. That lineage shapes who I am and why this work is so important to me,” Haaland said.

In the interview she also revealed her adventurous spirit, recounting her participation in a grueling 34-mile desert race at Canyon de Chelly and her decision to hike down a mountain with a broken leg rather than disrupt her team’s duties.

“All I thought about was the headlines: ‘Secretary Haaland takes staff away from their jobs to carry her down the mountain.’ So I decided to walk,” said Haaland.

As her tenure draws to a close, Haaland remains focused on ensuring a seamless transition and preserving the initiatives she has accomplished. From the Road to Healing to her efforts to protect public lands and promote Native sovereignty, her work has left a mark on the Department of the Interior.

Haaland closed the segment by highlighting a gift she presented to President Biden at the Tribal Nations Summit: a monogrammed blanket that read, “Joe Biden, Champion for Indian Country, 2021–2024.”

“Blankets are a way for Native Americans to show care and appreciation. It was a small gesture, but it meant a lot,” Haaland said.

