Indian Pueblo Cultural Center Starts Season with Holiday Market

Details By Native News Online Staff November 12, 2021

The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center (IPCC) is kicking off the holiday season with the inaugural Pueblo Santa’s Holiday Market Saturday, Nov. 13th from 9:00AM-4:00PM in the IPCC courtyard.

Guests will have the opportunity to shop directly from Native artists. There will also be storytelling with Emmett Garcia (Santa Ana and Jemez Pueblos), ornament making, and cultural dance performances by the Sky City Buffalo Ram Dancers (Acoma Pueblo) and the Cellicion Traditional Dancers (Zuni Pueblo).

Guests can also have their pictures taken with Pueblo Santa. Indian Pueblo Kitchen will be featuring a menu that includes posole, green chile stew, frybread and Pueblo pies and cookies.

“Pueblo Santa’s Holiday Market will be a wonderful, festive event for the whole family,” said Alicia Ortiz, IPCC’s Director of Cultural Arts & Programs, in a press release. “We invite everyone to join Pueblo Santa for fun-filled day of culture, art, food and dance as we welcome the holiday season at IPCC.”

The schedule for Pueblo Santa’s Holiday Market is as follows:

DANCE PERFORMANCES:

10:00AM & 1:00PM Sky City Buffalo Ram Dancers (Acoma Pueblo)

11:00AM & 2:00PM Cellicion Traditional Dancers (Zuni Pueblo)

STORYTELLING:

12:00–1:00PM Emmett Garcia (Santa Ana & Jemez Pueblo)

CHILDREN’S ARTS & CRAFTS:

1:00-3:00PM Felt Moccasin Ornament-Making

Hosted by the IPCC Education Department

Admission is free for IPCC members, or included with museum admission.

The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center is located at 2401 12th Street NW, just north of I-40 in Albuquerque.

About the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center:

Founded in 1976 by the 19 Pueblo tribes of New Mexico, the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center is a world-class museum and cultural center located in the historic 19 Pueblos District. The IPCC is a non-profit organization with a mission is to preserve and perpetuate Pueblo culture, and to advance understanding by presenting with dignity and respect the accomplishments and evolving history of the Pueblo peoples of New Mexico. Visitors can learn fascinating history, shop for Native jewelry and art, watch a cultural dance, hear Native languages and experience the flavors of traditional and contemporary Native cuisine. To learn more, please visit: www.indianpueblo.org and www.facebook.com/IndianPueblo

