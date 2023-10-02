Indian Country Says Goodbye to ‘Reservation Dogs’

Details By Native News Online Staff October 02, 2023

Last week, the groundbreaking FX series “Reservation Dogs” came to an end. The series, which followed the lives of four Native American teenagers living in rural Oklahoma, first premiered in 2021 and was an immediate hit among critics and audiences alike.



Created by Sterlin Harjo (Seminole/Muscogee) and Taika (Māori) and featuring an entirely Native cast and crew, the show has been hailed for breaking reductive stereotypes about modern Indigenous life. The New York Times called the series a “coming-of-all-ages masterpiece.”

Leading up to the show’s final episode on Wednesday, September 27, we asked our social media followers to tell us about their favorite episode of ‘Reservation Dogs’ and what the show meant to them. Here’s what they had to say.

The following responses have been published as written.

Petra Reichmann

All astoundingly amazing, but the show whole heatedly grabbed deep when all the ancestors showed up and let The Willie Jack character know they were with her, right there, always.

Janet Berg

One of the executive producers is a former student of mine and I am so proud of him for using his many talents and experiences in this fabulous series. Way to represent Migizi!!

Cari Scott

I don’t want it to end

Kimberly Laiwa

Love this show, please announce this next ----> *Reservation Dogs* Motion Picture*

Lezette Webster

Already??? It just started!! Seasons are so short, I wish there were 20 episodes like the old days. This whole season has been the best so far, I’m sad to see it end! Hard to pick a favorite!

ConnieJean Baatz

When they go deer hunting & Willie Jack gets her buck.

Randy Gundlach

When the uncles took Cheese camping.

Chery Flint Garcia

All of them, love this show so much truth

Eleanor Sutanto

It was great for a few short seasons how the natives across Turtle Island in general were all the same. These series made us realize we’re relatable. Hope there come up with other native scripted series. Thank you to the Rez Dog producers!

Deana Dudley Ward

I don’t have the show titles memorized. I like the Scooby Doo governor/catfish show and I liked the prison show where Willie Jack learned to pray.

Maddie Tocco

Not an episode, but the whole “Mom, the Deer Lady DID drive me home, I swear” thing from Bear. My goodness that was precious.

Gale Fiege

I can’t choose. All brilliant.

