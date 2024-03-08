IllumiNative Launches At-Home Oscars Party Kit Celebrating Indigenous Representation in Hollywood

Details By Native News Online Staff March 08, 2024

As Hollywood gears up for the glitz and glamor of the Oscars on March 10, IllumiNative has just launched an exciting at-home Oscar watch party kit, designed to celebrate and amplify Native representation at the awards.

Among the stars making waves in Hollywood is Lily Gladstone, who has made history as the first Native American Oscar nominee for Best Actress in a Leading Role. Gladstone’s performances have captivated and inspired audiences to envision possibilities beyond the ordinary and infusing her characters with depth and authenticity.

Joining her are Robbie Robertson and Scott George, along with the Osage Tribal Singers, all of whom have earned nominations for their contributions to the music of “Killers of the Flower Moon.” Their nominations for Best Score and Best Song shine light on the traditions of Indigenous communities, showcasing the depth and diversity of talent within Indian Country.

Additional “Killers of the Flower Moon” Oscar nominations include: Best Picture, Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Robert De Niro), Best Director (Martin Scorsese), Best Cinematography (Rodrigo Prieto), Best Production Design (Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis), Best Costume Design (Jaqueline West), and Best Film Editing (Thelma Schoonmaker).

Packed with fun activities, tasty recipes, and more, the IllumiNative Oscars Party Pack is your ticket to an unforgettable evening of celebration. From trivia games that celebrate Indigenous culture to mouthwatering recipes inspired by Native cuisine, every element of the kit is designed to honor and uplift #OurStoriesOurVoices. So grab your popcorn and get ready for an unforgettable evening celebrating the diversity and richness of Indigenous talent in Hollywood.

