++ILLUMINATE++ Brings Indigenous Dance, Song and Fashion to Center of Contemporary Art in Santa Fe

Details By Kaili Berg February 26, 2024

On February 10, the Center of Contemporary Art in Santa Fe, New Mexico, hosted ++ILLUMINATE++, a showcase of Indigenous creativity and empowerment organized by Native-owned sustainable art wear brand 4KINSHIP.

Teaming up with the International Museum of Dance (IMOD), ++ILLUMINATE++ was an immersive experience that blended light, movement, sound, and fashion.

The event raised funds for 4KINSHIP Indigenous Futures Fund, an initiative dedicated to reinvesting in Native-led events and amplifying Indigenous artists through media platforms.

"The essence of the 4KINSHIP Indigenous Futures Fund is being good relatives and amplifying opportunities through media,” Amy Denet Deal, founder of 4KINSHIP, told Native News Online. “We create safe spaces where Indigenous voices are heard, surrounded by family, to authentically share their stories. Often, our presence in mainstream spaces feels performative, so we prioritize honoring our identity and building supportive, creative environments as relatives."

The evening kicked off with a performance by Lucca, a two-spirit Afro-Indigenous musician and artist. Lucaa’s storytelling explored themes of identity, sexuality, and resilience. Joined by dancer Povi Martinez, Lucaa’s music came to life through emotive movement, setting the tone for an evening of profound artistic expression.

Throughout the event, the crowd was treated to hoop-dancing solos by James Jones and ShanDien Sonwai LaRance, accompanied by talented youth from the Lightning Boy Foundation.

Echota Killsnight and Conscious City Guide provided visual storytelling, while Josephine Pu-Sheng Wang’s illuminating light design added an extra layer of magic to the event.

Multifaceted artist Edwin Felter closed the show with a solo performance titled “Rez Dog Gospel,” leaving the audience in awe of his talent and creativity.

“Everyone did great. Some performances were raw, prompting a few to leave, but that’s a good sign. It means we’re addressing important truths for our city. With a Native-led organization running the show, we created a safe space for honesty. It’s time to be brave and speak out more,” Denet Deal said.

Denet Deal added that 4KINSHIP Indigenous Futures Fund aims to continue to amplify Indigenous creativity.

“The potential of Indigenous creativity surpasses our wildest imaginations. It requires unwavering support from all sides to pave the way for a transformative future,” she said.

A livestreamed recording of ++ILLUMINATE++ can be watched on 4KINSHIP’s YouTube channel.

