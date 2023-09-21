Here’s What's Going On in Indian Country, September 21 —September 28

Details By Native News Online Staff September 21, 2023

Here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up of arts, culture and entertainment offerings around Indian Country.

AAK’W Rock Music Festival

Juneau, AK

September 21-23, 2023

The three day music festival celebrating Indigenous Music and culture will feature 25 major Indigenous musical acts and popular artists representing 35 Indigenous cultures from across the globe. This festival is Alaska’s only global Indigenous music festival and the only one of its kind in the United States.

4KINSHIP

San Juan, NM

September 23, 2023

Diné woman owned brand 4KINSHIP is excited to announce the first-ever all-womens skate jam at the Two Grey Hills Skate Park on Navajo Nation. Contestants will be judged on style and performance. Vendor village will host Enchantment Skate Shop, Woodburn Skateboards, and Skate in Beauty. Food and drinks will be provided.

National Endowment for the Arts

Washington, D.C.

September 29, 2023

Indigenous artists will be recognized by the National Endowment for the Arts as 2023 National Heritage Fellows, the nation’s highest honor in the folk and traditional arts at 5:30 pm at the Library of Congress’ Thomas Jefferson Building. The event is open to the public.

Powwow for Hope

St. Paul, MN

September 23, 2023

The 12th Annual Powwow for Hope invites the community to return in person at the Base Camp Facility. This powwow is the nation’s only known cancer awareness powwow, which honors loved ones who have battled cancer or are fighting cancer and provides an opportunity to learn more about cancer prevention and resources in Indian Country. Doors open at 12pm with Grand Entry to follow at 1pm.

American Indian Day

Miami, FL

September 23-24, 2023

Celebrate American Indian Day with the whole family at the Miccosukee Tribe’s annual festival at the Miccosukee Casino and Resort. At the festival, you’ll get a chance to immerse yourself in the Miccosukee culture with live music and dance performances, authentic food and crafts, alligator demonstrations, airboat rides, fashion shows, and more.

American Indian Heritage Weekend

Avella, PA

September 23-24, 2023

Learn more about the American Indian cultures that were in the area by talking with visiting members of the region’s historic tribes, who will demonstrate some daily life skills of their ancestors in the 18th century and prehistoric Western Pennsylvania.

Denver American Indian Festival

Lakewood, CO

September 23, 2023

The Denver American Indian Festival has brought a celebration of American Indian culture, arts, and history to all Denver Metro communities. The event will be hosted at the Lakewood United Methodist Church.

Woodland Indian Celebration

Grand Rapids, OH

September 23, 2023

Come enjoy two wonderful days of the Native American culture in arts, crafts, dance, food, games, history, music, friendship, and more. Be a part of the Harvest Festival of the Eastern Woodland American Indians of the North East and Great Lakes.

56th Annual California Native American Day

Sacramento, CA

September 22, 2023

This year’s theme will be “Protecting Our People Through Sovereignty: Past, Present, and Future.” the event celebrates the culture and contributions of California Native Americans. The event will feature a cultural heritage pavilion where attendees will learn more about traditional practices, 80 state and organization exhibitor booths, 25 arts and crafts vendors, and cultural sharing that includes traditional drums, bird songs, and dancing.

Story Time: Native American Day

St. Collierville, TN

September 22, 2023

Come celebrate Native American culture with readings about the people who cared for this land before Europeans settlers arrived. Enjoy stories, songs, art activities, and creative play that connect with history at the Morton Museum.

Native American Heritage Day

Westland, MI

September 23, 2023

Come join in and experience the culture of Michigan’s First People with drumming circles and dancers in their beautiful regalia. Native crafts and food will be sold as well, and a reminder to bring your own lawn chairs as seating is limited.

MMIW Intertribal Powwow

Rehoboth, MA

September 23, 2023

All are welcome to this powwow to bring awareness to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) within the Native American community. The event will include nonprofit educational booths, arts and crafts, food, dancing, and more.

Indigenous People’s Day Celebration

Livermore, CA

September 23, 2023

Experience the power of storytelling, the beauty of traditional song and dance and the enchanting melodies from a flute performance. Engage in a community drum circle, participate in a land acknowledgment ceremony and be inspired by the altar exhibit honoring ancestral traditions.







