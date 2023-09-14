Here’s What's Going On In Indian Country, September 14 —September 21

Details By Native News Online Staff September 14, 2023

Here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up of arts, culture and entertainment offerings around Indian Country.

Opening of Many Voices, Many Stories, One Place

St. Paul, MN

September 16, 2023

Thousands of years of complex history will be told through the perspectives of dozens of individuals whose lives intersected with the site now known as Historic Fort Snelling. The new exhibit will share those stories. It will be located in the Plank Museum and Visitor Center, which is open year-round.

Native Nations Festival

Painted Post, NY

September 16-17, 2023

A celebration of Native American Culture returns. All are welcome to attend the Annual Native Nations Festival at Watson Woods. Throughout each day there will be demonstrations that will help everyone learn more about Indigenous culture. Learning and educational opportunities will be available for everyone, and over 20 craft and food vendors available.

Native American Festival

Vienna, MD

September 16, 2023

Come join “under the water tower” at the ballfield in Vienna for the 31st Annual Native American Festival. This year will be a one-day event, but there will be drums, dancing, singing, and storytelling; as well as several exhibitors, demonstrators, and vendors.

GNAA’s 46th Annual Powwow

Greensboro, NC

September 15-17, 2023

Come join the GNAA’s Annual Pow Wow as hundreds of Native American dancers from varying tribes across the country gather at the Greensboro County Park to celebrate the rich history and culture of Indigenous people’s.

St. Joseph’s Indian School American Indian Day and Powwow

Chamberlain, SD

September 15, 2023

A traditional Lakota (Sioux) powwow helps Native American children, like those at St. Joseph’s Indian School, shares their culture, heritage, and traditions with friends from around the nation. Visitors are welcome and encouraged to attend all of the powwow activities.

31st Annual Ocmulgee Indigenous Celebration

Macon, GA

September 16-17, 2023

The Ocmulgee Indigenous Celebration is more than an event, it is a unique opportunity to foster understanding, appreciation, and connections across cultures. This is a chance to engage with Southeastern Indigenous artists, historians, and experts who will be sharing their knowledge through educational demonstrations, music, dance, and interactive exhibits. The celebration is held at the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historic Park.

2023 San Manuel Powwow

San Bernardino, CA

September 15-17, 2023

San Manuel Pow Wow is a three-day celebration free to the public and features Southern California traditional bird singers and dancers, as well as North American and Canadian dancers and drummers. In addition there will also be vending from artisans representing tribal nations from across the country.

Virginia Native American Festival

Great Falls, VA

September 16, 2023

Riverbend Park comes alive with the sights and sounds of the Native American Festival. Bringing together tribal members from around Virgina, discover the history and long-standing tradition with the Rappahannock Native American dancers and drum group. Shop for traditional crafts, and learn about present events. Hands-on demonstrations, including bow and arrow use will be available.

38th Annual Great Mohican Powwow

Loudonville, OH

September 15-17, 2023

Powwow time is the Native American people’s way of meeting together, to join in dancing, singing, visiting, renewing old friendships, and making new ones. This is a time to renew thought of the old ways and to preserve a rich heritage.

Prescott Indian Art Market

Prescott, AZ

September 16-18, 2023

Come experience the 25th Annual Prescott Indian Art Market at the Sharlot Hall Museum. The two-day celebration of Native American culture will feature jewelry, weavings, pottery, sculpture, paintings, cultural performances, frybread, music, and dance.

Muddy Run Pow Wow 2023

Windsor, PA

September 16-17, 2023

Come join for a fantastic family experience at the Muddy Run Powwow. There will be Native American drumming, singing, and dancing; along with crafts, authentic food, and Native american flute circles. The event is located at the Steam O Rama Grounds.

From the Earth and the Sea: Founders’ Lobster Clambake

Washington Depot, CT

September 16-17, 2023

From 6pm to 8pm, savor local Indigenous foods of lobster, clams, corn, and potatoes while enjoying drumming and dancing as performed by members of the Redhawk Indigenous Arts Council.

11th Annual Neerchokikoo Pow Wow

Portland, OR

September 16, 2023

The Annual powwow returns to Neerchokikoo, and will celebrate Native American history, culture, and arts. Traditional drumming and dancing for men and women of all ages will be performed throughout the day, as well as exhibitions from tiny tots, youth and multi-generational groups.

Dancer ft Grand Rapids Ballet & Woodland Sky Native American Dance Company

Houghton, MI

September 15-16, 2023

Grand Rapids Ballet and Woodland Sky Native American Dance Company come together for an unforgettable weekend of dance, celebrating an art form rooted in tradition and flourishing into the future. Dance styles in this event include traditional ballet, contemporary ballet, and Native American dance. Free pouch-making and beadwork masterclass and powwow fitness class will be available.

Youth Gathering of Native Americans Workshop at South Mountain Community College

Phoenix, AZ

September 16, 2023

Indigenous youth ages 16 to 25 years old are invited to learn about personal discovery and build group connections using conversations, arts and crafts, and group activities. This workshop will explore the four cultural components of embracing community and healing through concepts of belonging, mastery, interdependence, and generosity.

Albuquerque Celebrates Recovery Pow Wow 2023

Albuquerque, NM

September 15, 2023

Come join a fun day of celebration of American Indian culture in which people from diverse indigenous nations gather for the purpose of dancing, singing, and honoring the traditions of their ancestors. The event will be at the University of New Mexico and is free and open to the public.





