Here’s What’s Going On In Indian Country, October 12th-19th

Details By Elyse Wild October 12, 2023

This week in Indian Country, there are plenty of events for everyone to enjoy. From powwows to Native American heritage celebrations to the Cherokee Art Market, here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up of arts, culture, and entertainment offerings around Indian Country.

Cherokee Art Market

Tulsa, OK

October 14-15, 2023

A celebration of authentic Native art, Cherokee Art Market returns to Hard Rock Tulsa. At one of the largest Native American art markets in the state, guests will enjoy the authentic work of 150 elite Native American artists from across the country. More than 40 tribes will be represented at the 18th annual Cherokee Art Market, with artwork ranging from beadwork, pottery, paintings, basketry, sculptures, textiles, and more.

Native American Heritage Celebration

Springfield, MO

October 14, 2023

Step into the rich tapestry of America’s indigenous people at the Native American Heritage Celebration hosted at Wonders of Wildlife. Immerse yourself in a world of cultural Native American art and dance, primitive hunting, and outdoor survival. Explore a vibrant and cultural marketplace featuring Native American vendors from across the Ozarks, showcasing their crafts and wares.

Museum Nights

Gainesville, FL

October 12, 2023

Museum Nights joins the Gainesville community to celebrate the day all week and to embrace Indigenous peoples from throughout the Americas. Join to experience dance, drumming, and art by indigenous artists. Other activities developed by non-Native students will offer opportunities to reflect on and acknowledge the cultures of Indigenous peoples.

Native American Harvest Powwow

Wheaton, IL

October 14, 2023

Native American Annual Harvest Pow Wow presented by Midwest SOARRING Foundation. All Are Welcome to attend. The event will feature Native American arts, crafts, and food, Native flute playing, men’s and women’s dance contests and dances, and drumming.

Celebrate Indigenous People’s Day

Allen, TX

October 12, 2023

Chickasaw storyteller Amy Bluemel and area Native American dancers will present a program at 7:30 p.m. at the Allen Public Library in honor of Indigenous People’s Day. Amy Bluemel has performed at the Red Earth Festival, one of the rare events when dancers from America’s Northern and Southern tribes can be seen together in one venue. Various southeastern tribal members will perform some of the oldest dances performed on this continent, some estimated to be around 6,000 years old.

Native American Heritage Celebration of 2023

Springfield, MO

October 13-14, 2023

Come join a time to celebrate Indigenous culture with powwow dancing, presentations, storytelling, vendors, and many different options to learn from. All dancers are welcome to attend the event.

Native American Storytelling by Chief White Winnebago

Chicago, IL

October 14, 2023

Come join and listen in on this presentation from Chief White Winnebago, who will tell five Native American stories, mostly of Ho-Chunk origin, for all ages.

Land, Liberty & Loss

Syracuse, NY

October 14, 2023

The Erie Canal Museum, along with Humanities New York, presents “Land, Liberty and Loss,” an exploration of our nation’s founding and how its history often serves as an obstacle to full democratic and civic flourishing. The project is grounded in the historical and ongoing intersections between racial justice, including the centuries-long deprivations endured by Indigenous and Native Americans, and the evolution of the American landscape.

Native American “Language is Life”

Tucson, AZ

October 14, 2023

Celebrate the power of Native languages and the inspirational people who are saving them. Since time immemorial, indigenous peoples throughout the Americas have innovated ways to connect across generations, cultures, and continents. The event will be held at ENR2 (Environment and Natural Resources 2 Building).

Native American Comedian Marc Yafee

Anchorage, AK

October 14, 2023

The Alaska Native Brotherhood Camp 87 (Anchorage) is welcoming award-winning Native American comedian, actor and podcast host Marc Yaffee to perform at the midtown Anchorage Embassy Suites Hotel. Marc Yaffee’s diverse comedy career has landed him in 43 states and 11 countries spanning 4 continents.

Honoring Our Youth: 2nd Annual Gourd Dance

Phoenix, AZ

October 14, 2023

Join in for our 2nd Annual Phoenix Indian Center Gourd Dance & Social Powwow! The free event will be hosted at the Steele Indian School Park after the Native American Recognition Days Parade. Events start at 11 a.m. with Ground Dances at 11 a.m. & 5 p.m. and Grand Entry at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Shawnee Indian Mission Fall Festival 2023

Fairways, KS

October 14, 2023

The entire family can enjoy a full day of history, culture, activities, entertainment, arts and crafts, and enjoy local food at the Shawnee Indian Mission Fall Festival. Come join as there will also be a Night at the Mission, which will be limited in size and will feature a peek behind the scenes at the Mission.

