Here’s What’s Going on in Indian Country: Oct. 30 - Nov. 5

Details By Native News Online Staff October 29, 2021

Before we move into November, this weekend many in Indian Country will celebrate Halloween with the children and grandchildren. Remember we are still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Safe health practices should be taken to protect you, your famiy and community.

As an alternative to door-to-door trick-or-treating, public health officials recommend outdoor trunk-or-treating where vehicles are spaced out to ensure attendees maintain social distancing of at least six-feet, foot traffic markings and directions are used, and individually packaged “treats” are distributed at the end of the event to minimize close contact between organizers and attendees.

November 1 is the kickoff for the 26th Annual Red Nation International Film Festival will run the entire month.. See Native News Online's newly published interview with Joanelle Romero, founder and director of the Red Nation International Film Festival.

November will be a busy month for Native Americans because November is Native American Heritage Month. Native News Online will publish on Monday a list of events that will occur in during the month to celebrate the Indigenous people of the United States.

Until then, please have a safe weekend.

Trunk or Treat

WHEN: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 12 noon – 2 pm – CDT

WHERE: American Indian Health Center of Chicago

4326 West Montrose, Chicago Ill. 60641

Halloween 2020 Dance Party Rewind - Virtual Event

WHEN: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 7 pm - MDT

WHERE: Gathering of the Nations YouTube Channel

26th Red Nation International Film Festival (Nov. 1-30)

WHEN: Tuesday, November 2, 2021, 7:30 PDT

WHERE: Lumiere Music Hall

9036 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, Cailf. 90211

The 26th Annual Red Nation International Film Festival will run November 1 – 30 this year, as produced by the Red Nation Celebration Institute. Focusing on greater inclusion and greater equity for Indigenous artists –– #NativesInChargeOfTheirNarrative remains the guiding principle of the Red Natioin Celebration Institute.

The festival will feature a combination of live and virtual events. Explore this year's festival at rednationff.com

Ghost Supper

WHEN: Friday, November 5, 2021, 6 pm - EDT

WHERE: Nokomis Cultural Heritage Center

5153 Marsh Road, Okemos, Mich. 48864

Mato Nanji, Indigenous

Crazy Horse Memorial Hosts Award-winning Blues/Rock band Indigenous

WHEN: Friday, November 5, 2021, 6:30 pm – MDT

WHERE: Crazy Horse Memorial

12151 Avenue of the Chiefs, Crazy Horse, S.D. 57750

Award-winning rock band and recent inductees to the South Dakota Rock and Rollers Hall of Fame, Indigenous, will be performing live at Crazy Horse Memorial’ Welcome Center Theater on November 5, 2021.

Attendance is included with admission to Crazy Horse Memorial, but wristbands will be distributed for preferred seating. More program information can be found at https://crazyhorsememorial.org/visit/special-events/.

For more information regarding this and other cultural performance events please contact Travis Dewes, Cultural Programs Manager at [email protected] or phone 605-673-4681, ext. 286.