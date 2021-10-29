Here’s What’s Going on in Indian Country: Oct. 30 - Nov. 5

- Details
- By Native News Online Staff
Before we move into November, this weekend many in Indian Country will celebrate Halloween with the children and grandchildren. Remember we are still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Safe health practices should be taken to protect you, your famiy and community.
As an alternative to door-to-door trick-or-treating, public health officials recommend outdoor trunk-or-treating where vehicles are spaced out to ensure attendees maintain social distancing of at least six-feet, foot traffic markings and directions are used, and individually packaged “treats” are distributed at the end of the event to minimize close contact between organizers and attendees.
November 1 is the kickoff for the 26th Annual Red Nation International Film Festival will run the entire month.. See Native News Online's newly published interview with Joanelle Romero, founder and director of the Red Nation International Film Festival.
November will be a busy month for Native Americans because November is Native American Heritage Month. Native News Online will publish on Monday a list of events that will occur in during the month to celebrate the Indigenous people of the United States.
Until then, please have a safe weekend.
Trunk or Treat
WHEN: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 12 noon – 2 pm – CDT
WHERE: American Indian Health Center of Chicago
4326 West Montrose, Chicago Ill. 60641
Halloween 2020 Dance Party Rewind - Virtual Event
WHEN: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 7 pm - MDT
WHERE: Gathering of the Nations YouTube Channel
26th Red Nation International Film Festival (Nov. 1-30)
WHEN: Tuesday, November 2, 2021, 7:30 PDT
WHERE: Lumiere Music Hall
9036 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, Cailf. 90211
The 26th Annual Red Nation International Film Festival will run November 1 – 30 this year, as produced by the Red Nation Celebration Institute. Focusing on greater inclusion and greater equity for Indigenous artists –– #NativesInChargeOfTheirNarrative remains the guiding principle of the Red Natioin Celebration Institute.
The festival will feature a combination of live and virtual events. Explore this year's festival at rednationff.com
Ghost Supper
WHEN: Friday, November 5, 2021, 6 pm - EDT
WHERE: Nokomis Cultural Heritage Center
5153 Marsh Road, Okemos, Mich. 48864
Crazy Horse Memorial Hosts Award-winning Blues/Rock band Indigenous
WHEN: Friday, November 5, 2021, 6:30 pm – MDT
WHERE: Crazy Horse Memorial
12151 Avenue of the Chiefs, Crazy Horse, S.D. 57750
Award-winning rock band and recent inductees to the South Dakota Rock and Rollers Hall of Fame, Indigenous, will be performing live at Crazy Horse Memorial’ Welcome Center Theater on November 5, 2021.
Attendance is included with admission to Crazy Horse Memorial, but wristbands will be distributed for preferred seating. More program information can be found at https://crazyhorsememorial.org/visit/special-events/.
For more information regarding this and other cultural performance events please contact Travis Dewes, Cultural Programs Manager at [email protected] or phone 605-673-4681, ext. 286.
