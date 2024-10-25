Here's What's Going On in Indian Country, Oct. 25 — Oct. 31

Details By Kaili Berg October 25, 2024

This week in Indian Country, there are plenty of events for everyone to enjoy. From powwows to conferences and art expos, here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up of arts, culture, and entertainment offerings around Indian Country.

The State of Native American Businesses and Overcoming Obstacles

New Buffalo, MI

October 25, 2024

The State of Native American Businesses and Overcoming Obstacles seminar focuses on the current landscape of Native American entrepreneurship and the unique challenges Native business owners face. This event will feature industry experts, successful Indigenous entrepreneurs, and community leaders who will share insights on economic empowerment, access to resources, and overcoming systemic barriers. Attendees can gain valuable knowledge, network with peers, and explore strategies for business growth and sustainability.

ENAEP’s Annual Veteran’s Honoring Powwow 2024

Kirkland, WA

October 26, 2024

ENAEP’s Annual Veterans Honoring Powwow is a gathering to honor and celebrate Native American veterans for their service and contributions. The event features traditional powwow activities, including dance, drumming, and singing, as well as special ceremonies dedicated to veterans. Participants and attendees can enjoy cultural presentations, Native arts and crafts vendors, and traditional foods.

Native American Scavenger Hunt

Evansville, IN

October 31, 2024

The Native American Heritage Celebration at Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library is an event dedicated to honoring and educating the public about Native American culture and history. This celebration includes engaging presentations, storytelling, and cultural demonstrations that highlight Indigenous traditions and contributions.

20th Annual Powwow Four Winds Tribe Louisiana Cherokee 2024

DeRidder, LA

October 25-27, 2024

The Annual Pow Wow hosted by the Four Winds Tribe Louisiana Cherokee is a celebration of Cherokee culture, bringing together dancers, drummers, and community members to honor their heritage. The powwow features traditional dance competitions, music, and ceremonial events, offering attendees an authentic experience of Cherokee traditions. Visitors can enjoy Native foods and explore arts and crafts booths.

40th Annual Roy Track Memorial Mesa Powwow 2024

Mesa, AZ

October 25-27, 2024

The Annual Roy Track Memorial Mesa Pow Wow celebrates Native culture and honors the memory of Roy Track, a respected leader in the Indigenous community. This pow wow brings together dancers, singers, and spectators from various tribal nations for a vibrant display of traditional songand dance. Attendees can enjoy dance competitions, drum circles, and Native arts and crafts vendors.

Ma Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama Pow Wow

Elba, AL

October 25-26, 2024

The Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama Pow Wow is a celebration of Creek heritage, featuring traditional dancing, drumming, and storytelling. This annual gathering brings together tribal members and the community to honor Indigenous customs and share their culture. Attendees can experience Native arts and crafts, enjoy traditional foods, and witness the beauty of ceremony.

Native Arts Expo 2024

Mendocino, CA

October 25-26, 2024

This two-day event features a vibrant marketplace with handmade jewelry, pottery, textiles, and other traditional and contemporary Native art. Visitors can meet artists, watch live demonstrations, and learn about the cultural significance behind the artwork.

5th Annual Two Spirit Pow Wow

Salt Lake City, UT

October 26, 2024

The Annual Two-Spirit Pow Wow is a welcoming event that celebrates the Two-Spirit and LGBTQ+ members of the Indigenous community. This powwow fosters inclusivity and honors the unique identities within Native cultures through traditional dance, drumming, and ceremonies. Attendees can enjoy dance contests, cultural presentations, and a variety of arts and crafts vendors.

56th Algonquian Conference Program

Oklahoma City, OK

October 24-27, 2024

Hosted by Boston University, this conference brings together scholars, linguists, educators, and community members dedicated to the preservation and revitalization of Algonquian heritage. The event includes presentations, workshops, and discussions on linguistic research, cultural studies, and educational initiatives. Participants have the opportunity to share knowledge, engage with experts, and support the ongoing efforts to sustain Algonquian traditions.

Fort Friend: Native American Heritage Month

Hampton, VA

October 30, 2024

In this monthly “caregiver and me” style program, adults and children will get to interact and engage with various themed activities that will promote sensory exploration and problem-solving all while having fun. The program is family-led and best suited for children ages 3-5. Learn and engage with various toys and games that Indigenous peoples would play with their families. All activities are inspired by North American Indigenous culture to celebrate Native American Heritage Month.

