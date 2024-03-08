Here’s What's Going On In Indian Country, March 8 —14

Details By Kaili Berg March 08, 2024

This week in Indian Country, there are plenty of events for everyone to enjoy. From powwows to Native American story times and Aunties Day Out, here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up of arts, culture, and entertainment offerings around Indian Country.





California Tribes Native American Outreach Workshop

Monterey, CA

March 9, 2024

Join in for a special event to discuss the future of the California Indian Heritage Center. The center will provide brunch, host a special music performance, and have a raffle at the end, including the prized CIHC Acorn Blanket, as a thank you for joining.

NAECC Spring Film Series: Language Is Life

West Lafayette, IN

March 7, 2024

Four-part film series featuring "Native America" and Native American directors showcasing the resilience and power of Indigenous People. "Native America" is produced by PBS and funding provided by Partnership with Native Americans. Thursday, "Language Is Life" is the selected film. Celebrate the power of Native languages and the inspirational people who are saving them. From secret recordings to 'Star Wars' films dubbed in Navajo, following the revolutionary steps transforming Native America.

Native American Storytime and Crafts

Durand, MI

March 9, 2024

Children and families are invited to join in for a Native American themed storytime starting at 11 a.m at the Durand Memorial Librabry. Crafts are available after storytime until 2 pm. Stories will be of most interest for ages 3-7, but all are welcome.

Raven Steals the Sun: Native American Eclipse Stories

Walworth, NY

March 9, 2024

This story-filled presentation will share the beliefs, traditions, and protocols of several Native American tribes related to the Sun and Eclipse events. Storyteller Perry Ground will bring the stories to life through vivid descriptions, his rhythmic voice and a very active stage presence. These stories become ‘interactive’ as Perry is known to include audience members in the stories. Not just for children, all listeners young and old, will find this presentation captivating, highly entertaining yet very educational.

People of the Three Fires: Native Americans in Michigan

Detroit, MI

March 9, 2024

Huron-Clinton Metroparks presents a hands-on program about pre-statehood Ojibwa, Odawa, and Potawatomi peoples. The program is for young adults and is held in conjunction with the Great Michigan Read "Firekeeper's Daughter" by Angeline Boulley at the Detroit Public Library.

Women’s History Month Movie: Mankiller

Severn, MD

March 7, 2024

Come join in at the Severn Library to watch “Mankiller: A Chief and Her People'', which is a documentary film celebrating the life of Wilma Mankiller, the first woman to be elected Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation. Wilma overcame rampant sexism and personal challenges but was not deterred. She was featured on the US quarter issued by the US Mint in 2022.

51st Annual CSU Puvungna Pow Wow

Long Beach, CA

March 9-10, 2024

California State University, Long Beach’s annual Pow Wow, an American Indian social celebration, is the largest spring event of its kind in Southern California. The two-day event, which will feature American Indian dancing, arts, crafts and food begins at 11 am each day and runs until 10 pm on Saturday and 7 pm on Sunday. In addition to contests and inter-tribal dancing, there will be Gourd dancing with Dancer Registration closing at 2 pm on Saturday. All dancers and drums are invited.

Northwest Intertribal Food Sovereignty Summit

Worley, ID

March 7-9, 2024

The first annual Northwest Intertribal Food Sovereignty Summit will bring together Tribal community leaders, youth, elders, Tribal food enterprises, Native food entrepreneurs, Native food producers, traditional food champions, funders, government agencies, and others to discuss, share and learn about Tribal food economies, small business development, climate resilience, and youth engagement in food systems and tradition. Youth will have a unique opportunity to learn from experts in the field and get hands-on skill-building experiences through workshops and presentations.

Lowcountry Pow Wow and Cultural Festival

Hardeeville, SC

March 9-10, 2024

Come spend the weekend at the Lowcountry powwow. Around 30 vendors selling crafts, information booths, educational campsites, demonstrations and so much more. Please be sure to bring your own seating as none is available at the outdoor event.

14th Annual TTC Pow Wow

Tacoma, WA

March 9, 2024

Come join in the fun at the 14th Annual TTC powwow, hosted with the Tacoma Public Schools Department of Indian Education. Admission is free and open to the public, and will feature Anthony Bluehorse as the Emcee, Desmond Bluehorse as the Arena Director, and Rockin’ Horse as Host Drum.

Indigenous Women’s Wellness 1-Day Retreat

Temecula, CA

March 8, 2024

Join in for the first annual Indigenous Women's Wellness Retreat at Pechanga Resort Casino, Temecula, CA. Exclusively for Indigenous women, prioritize your well-being surrounded by like-minded individuals. Enjoy a heart-healthy brunch, hear from authors of "Yáamay," participate in workshops, screenings, and healing circles. End your day with a closing prayer.

Aunties Day Out

Cedar City, UT

March 9, 2024

Calling all aunties. Come join in for a celebration of Nung’wu Mumowt’s to learn about our ancestors and celebrate resiliency. Please bring a picture of a Woman Role Model in your life to showcase with the group. There will be prizes for the best auntie earrings, “Ehh”, and ribbon skirt. Lunch will also be provided.

MCC Thunderbird Pow Wow 2024

Mesa, AZ

March 9, 2024

The collective of students affiliated with the Inter-Tribal Student Organization, will host the 2024 MCC Thunderbird Pow Wow to recognize, honor and celebrate all Indigenous students and their respective communities. This event will take place on Saturday, March 9, 2024 from 11am to 10pm at the MCC Southern Dobson Campus. Gourd Dance begins at 11am and Grand Entry will be at 1pm and 7pm.

