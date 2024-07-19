Here's What's Going On in Indian Country July 19 - July 21

Details By Kaili Berg July 19, 2024

This week in Indian Country, there are plenty of events for everyone to enjoy. From powwows to interactive workshops, here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up of arts, culture, and entertainment offerings around Indian Country.

North Platte Pow Wow

North Platte, NE

July 19, 2024

Dive into a world of vibrant Native American singing and drumming, electrifying contest dancing, and special honoring ceremonies. Vendors will offer an array of Native American delicacies, handcrafted jewelry, intricate beadwork, and more. Watch in awe as traditional, fancy, jingle dress, and grass dancers light up the arena across three age categories, and don’t miss the special highlights for Golden Age dancers, Tiny Tots, and honored Veterans.

LCO Honor the Earth Pow Wow

Hayward, WI

July 20, 2024

Join in for an Ojibwe tradition and celebration. There will be drumming, dancing, crafts and food to create an authentic tribal experience.

Native American Portal Artisans’ Summer Youth Show and Sales Event

Santa Fe, NM

July 20-21, 2024

Join in the courtyard of the New Mexico History Museum for the 2024 Native American Portal Artisans’ Summer Youth Show. Support the talents from the next generation of Native American artists and craftspeople. Youth artists ages five to seventeen who specialize in a variety of artistic mediums will be showcasing and selling their work in the museum’s courtyard of the Palace of the Governors. This is a free event and free admission to the entire museum for all visitors.

Native American Style Flute Building Workshop

Lakemont, GA

July 20, 2024

During this workshop you will be learning how to make your own Native American style flute. You will start with a pre-drilled square flute blank, followed by making the sound hole (splitting edge) and channel, rounding the blank, carving a totem, adjusting the key, adding the holes and tuning each, decorating the flutes, and discussing the history, culture, and playing techniques. This class usually takes around 6 hours to complete, and you will be birthing your own custom flute by the end of the class.

Putting Down Routes: From Native Trails to Interstates

Easton, PA

July 20, 2024

Explore the evolution of transportation in the Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor. Learn how ferries became bridges, industrial routes became recreational trails, and Native American trails became bridle roads, auto roads, and occasionally interstates.

New Native American Cuisine

Hudson, WI

July 20, 2024

Join Anne Thundercloud from Wild Bearies, Madison, WI. Learn how they are connecting communities through indigenous cuisine—striving to bring ancestral foods to communities in a nurturing and nourishing way.

Quill Workshop

Chicago, IL

July 19, 2024

Hosted by the American Indian Center over nine sessions, this immersive workshop teaches the traditional art of quillwork. Under the guidance of experienced instructors, participants create their own beautiful handcrafted quill projects. This is a unique opportunity to connect with Native heritage, develop new skills, and create something truly special.

Reflecting Lenses: Twenty Years of Photography at the Gorman Museum

Davis, CA

July 19, 2024

Contemporary artists approach photography from a diversity of backgrounds including photojournalism, performance art, digital production, and film making. They produce visions of collective memory and counter narratives, in addition to portraits and landscapes. Themes that are prevalent in the collection relate to social and environmental justice, connection to homeland, and Indigenous empowerment in the contemporary world.

Native American “Master” Dreamcatcher Workshop

Fort Lauderdale, FL

July 20, 2024

Join in at the Native American “Master” Dreamcatcher Workshop at the Tyrone Bryant Branch Library. Discover the art of creating traditional dream catchers with a Native American master craftsman. Learn about the history and significance of dreamcatchers while crafting your very own to take home. This hands-on workshop is a unique opportunity to connect with Native American culture and create a beautiful piece of art.

Rawhide Painting Class With Chelsea Kaiah

Boulder, CO

July 20, 2024

Learn how to paint geometric patterns on rawhide leather based on the Plains tribes technique, parfleche (a Native American rawhide container or saddle bag) with artist Chelsea Kaiah and Akalei Brown, of Colorado Native Org. Chelsea is currently one of the artists featured in the Summer Exhibition, Tracking Time, at BMoCA.

Drum Circle

Austin, TX

July 19, 2024

Join in for a laid-back, fun-filled community gathering at the beautiful, air-conditioned Serasana atmosphere. Bring your drums, rattles, bells, rain sticks, and any worries you want to transform, along with your joy, light, gratitude, and loved ones. The event will focus on Native American songs, I Ching drumming, singing, dancing, and healing, all aimed at helping you find your own rhythm. This is a perfect opportunity to connect with others and immerse yourself in a joyful and transformative experience.

Sacred Music Circle Experience

Nacoochee, GA

July 20, 2024

Join Amped Kids Foundation for a fun, interactive and free music experience for kids ages 5 and older to learn about the history of percussion, explore percussive instruments and learn about the Native American sacred circle.

