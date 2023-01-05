Here’s What’s Going on in Indian Country, Jan. 5 — 11

Details By Native News Online Staff January 05, 2023

This week and next in Indian Country, an art exhibit exploring the MMIP crisis opens, a Los Angeles Indigenous wellness group welcomes the LA Native community, a Zuni dance group performs a weekly ceremonial dance, and much more.



Here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up of arts, culture and entertainment offerings around Indian Country.

Exhibit Opening – No Rest: The Epidemic of Stolen Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2Spirits

Thursday, Jan. 12, 6:00 — 8:00 p.m. CST

Evanston, IL

The Mitchell Museum of American Indian will debut a thought-provoking traveling exhibit, No Rest: The Epidemic of Stolen Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2Spirits, to remember, honor, and illuminate the plight of countless Native individuals who go missing or are murdered each year through art and activism. Opening in January 2023, the exhibition features 35 original works from 12 collaborating Indigenous artists whose work draws attention to the crimes perpetrated against Native women and 2spirit individuals in the United States.

Tales from the Archives – Chief Waukazoo’s Band of Odawa Indians with Eric Hemenway

Thursday, Jan. 12, 7:00 p.m. — 8:30 p.m.

Zoom

The story of Holland, MI, begins with the Odawa under the leadership of Chief Waukazoo. Join Eric Hemenway, Anishnaabe/Odawa and Director of Repatriation, Archives and Records for the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians, as he examines the efforts this leader made to ensure the safety of his community and their place in their indigenous homelands of Michigan.

Cellicion Traditional Dance Group

Saturday, Jan. 7, Noon — 1:00 p.m.

Albuquerque, NM

Celebrate the seasonal cycles through prayer, song, and dance with the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center for its Cultural Dance Program. Dances connect us to our ancestors, community, and traditions while honoring gifts from our Creator. They ensure that life continues and connections to the past and future are reinforced. The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center is the only place in North America to offer cultural Native American dances every week, year-round.

The Shadow Catchers: 150 years of Arizona Photographers

Saturday, Jan. 7

Tuscon, AZ

Many of the world’s best photographers have focused their lenses on Arizona. Edward S. Curtis, Kate Cory, and C. S. Fly preserved vanishing Native American cultures. Josef Muench brought the movies to Monument Valley, Dorothea Lange captured Dust Bowl families, Barry Goldwater depicted Navajo and Hopi culture, and Ansel Adams glorified Arizona’s skies, canyons, and mesas.

Away From Home: Exhibit Closing Event

Saturday, Jan. 7, 2:00 p.m.

El Paso, TX



During this closing event, attendees will hear from members of different regional nations and tribes about their work to recover and practice Indigenous lifeways.

Beginning in the 1870s, the US government attempted to educate and assimilate American Indians into “civilized” society by placing children—of all ages from thousands of homes and hundreds of diverse tribes—in distant, residential boarding schools. Many were forcibly taken from their families and communities and stripped of all signs of “Indianness,” and even forbidden to speak their own language amongst themselves. Up until the 1930s, students were trained for domestic work and trade in a highly regimented environment. Many children went years without familial contact, and these events had a lasting, generational impact. “Away from Home: American Indian Boarding School Stories” explores off-reservation boarding schools in a kaleidoscope of voices.

Indigenous Art Gathering: Reclaiming Our Health 2023

Saturday, Jan. 7, 10:00 a.m. — 2:00 p.m.

Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Indigenous community members are invited to join the Indigenous Arts Gathering: Reclaiming our Health 2023, led by Well For Culture. Well For culture is a grassroots initiative that aims to reclaim and revitalize Indigenous health and wellness. Well For culture will provide a keynote presentation to the group at large, and after, participants will have the opportunity to join break-out sessions, including Deep Dive Into The Seven Circles Of Wellness led by Chelsey Luger(Anishinaabe & Lakota) and Thosh Collins (O’odham, Osage, & Seneca-Cayuga); Pow Wow Dance Lesson led by Stormie Perdash (Shoshone-Bannock); and Mind, Body, and Spirit Wellness Workshop led by Jessa Calderon ( Chumash/Tongva).

Author Talk with Morgan Talty

Freeport, ME

Wednesday, Jan. 11, 5:00 p.m. — 6:00 p.m.



Set in a Native community in Maine, Night of the Living Rez is a riveting debut collection about what it means to be Penobscot in the twenty-first century and what it means to live, to survive, and to persevere after tragedy. In twelve striking, luminescent stories, author Morgan Talty-with searing humor, abiding compassion, and deep insight-breathes life into tales of family and a community as they struggle with a painful past and an uncertain future.

Author Morgan Talty is a citizen of the Penobscot Indian Nation, where he grew up. He is the author of the story collection Night of the Living Rez from Tin House Books, and his work has appeared in Granta, The Georgia Review, Shenandoah, TriQuarterly, Narrative Magazine, LitHub, and elsewhere.

Grounded in Clay: Pop-In and Pop-Up

Sunday, Jan. 8, 1:00 p.m. — 3:00 p.m.

Sante Fe, NM

Evolutions in Clay is a pop-up exhibition on the dynamic and diverse tradition of pottery making in San Felipe Pueblo. Afterward, join potters Ray Garcia (San Felipe) and Ricardo Ortiz (San Felipe) for an afternoon of storytelling and art making. Ray Garcia, aka “Ray Duck,” is a jeweler and one of very few San Felipe potters. He loves working with other artists and sharing ideas. Ricardo Ortiz (San Felipe) is a potter, silversmith, and jeweler. His inspiration comes from his grandparents, his mother, and his desire to revive the art of traditional pottery at San Felipe.

