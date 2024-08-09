Here's What's Going On in Indian Country, August 9th — August 16th

Tags

Details By Kaili Berg August 09, 2024

This week, there are plenty of events in Indian Country for everyone to enjoy. From powwows to Native stand-up comedy shows, here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up of arts, culture, and entertainment offerings around Indian Country.

Native American Dance

Cassville, WI

August 10, 2024

Join us for a presentation and performance on Native American hoop dancing at the Nelson Dewey State Park. Gather at the Dewey Heights Shelter to enjoy music, cultural education, and a performance by a Native American dance group.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Sacred Native American Pipe Ceremony

Las Vegas, NV

August 9, 2024

An authentic ritual Pipe Ceremony and healing circle will be led by Sean Walking Bear of the Cree Indian Tribe, inviting participants of all backgrounds to engage in a sacred space of spiritual healing and connection. The gathering will include storytelling, a talking circle, drumming, meditation, and the chanting of sacred songs. Participants seeking personal healing or guidance are encouraged to offer tobacco as a traditional gift to the Shaman.

Stand-up Comedy

Albuquerque, NM

August 11, 2024

This comedy event showcases Native American comedians who bring their unique humor and cultural insights to the stage. Korey Herrera from Cochiti Pueblo, Alli Marie, Cornelius, and Benton deliver laughs with witty takes on reservation life, everyday topics, and modern observations. Join for an evening of diverse comedy and shared laughter.

Celebration of Indigenous Milk Medicine Week

Phoenix, AZ

August 11, 2024

Join in for the Celebration of Indigenous Milk Medicine Week at Steele Indian School Community Center in Phoenix, AZ. This event, open to Native American, Indigenous, Alaska Native, and Pacific Islander individuals, includes a lactation circle, Navajo cultural storytelling, and support for pregnant and lactating parents. Non-gestational parents and two-spirit relatives are welcome.

Native Nyyte Lyyv

Spokane Valley, WA

August 10, 2024

See Indigenous artists of all genres perform live, with an authentic Indigenous menu and arts and merchandise by independent Indigenous creatives.

​​Family Night: Vision Board Workshop

Chicago, IL

August 9, 2024

Join in for a transformative Vision Board Workshop designed specifically for Native American families. This interactive session is facilitated by Kendra Henry and Dr. Valencia Williams at the American Indian Health Service of Chicago and it aims to help families visualize their goals and aspirations, fostering a strong sense of community and shared purpose.

Native Womens Wilderness

Golden, CO

August 11, 2024

Join in for a day of empowerment and connection with the Land. Explore a 3.2-mile loop trail, perfect for embracing the wilderness in a supportive community. This event is open to all, offering outdoor skills, storytelling, and a celebration of Native women’s strength. Whether you’re experienced or just beginning, come reconnect with the Land and others.

Global Gatherings World Festival

Tulsa, OK

August 10, 2024

To wrap up the summer-long Global Gatherings weekly event series, Gathering Place is hosting a large cultural festival. The QuikTrip Great Lawn and ONEOK Boathouse will transform into a festival environment highlighting the various world regions and cultures present in Tulsa. This festival will feature local and international entertainment, global cuisine, arts and crafts vendors, hands-on activities, traditional demonstrations, games, and more from around the world.

48th Annual Mohican Powwow

Bowler, WI

August 9-11, 2024

The 48th Annual Mohican Pow Wow will be at Many Trails Campground. This cultural celebration features Grand Entries, traditional dances, drumming, and a 5K Fun Run/Walk. Hosted by the Iron Gate Singers, the powwow will also honor registered drums with an honorarium. This is an opportunity to connect with Native culture and enjoy a weekend of community and tradition.

Annual Nesika Illahee Powwow

Siletz, OR

August 9-11, 2024

The Annual Nesika Illahee Pow Wow will take place at the Pauline Ricks Memorial Powwow Grounds. This drug and alcohol-free event features Grand Entries, a parade, traditional dances, and a salmon dinner. The event includes categories for dancers of all ages, with special team dance competitions.

42nd Paumanauke Powwow

Copiague, NY

August 10-11, 2024

The Paumanauke Pow Wow will be held at Babylon Town Hall Park. This event celebrates Native American culture with traditional dancing, drumming, and storytelling. It features arts and crafts vendors, food stalls, and cultural demonstrations. All are welcome to experience and learn about Indigenous traditions in this vibrant community gathering.

More Stories Like This

Following the release of the U.S. Department of the Interior's final report, we at Native News Online took a moment to reflect on our extensive three-year effort to highlight the traumatic legacy of Indian boarding schools. By covering all 12 Road to Healing events and publishing over 250 articles, we have amplified survivors' voices and illuminated the lasting impact on Indigenous communities. Our work continues. Please consider donating to help fund our ongoing coverage of Indian boarding schools. Donate Free Newsletter