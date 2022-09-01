Here’s What’s Going in Indian Country: Sept. 1—11

Details By Native News Online Staff September 01, 2022

From end-of-summer Pow Wows and festivals, to celebrations of two of the nation’s largest tribes, there’s no shortage of heritage and fun throughout Indian Country over the next two weeks.

Check out Native News Online’s guide to arts, culture and entertainment to help you make plans if you’re out in the area.

70th Annual Cherokee National Holiday

When: Thursday, Sept. 1- Sept.4

Where: Tahlequah, Okla.

Event Page

For the first time in two years, the Cherokee National Holiday returns to in-person programming to celebrate the signing of the 1839 Cherokee Nation Constitution. This year’s celebration is themed “Forging a Legacy: Seven Decades of Cherokee Fellowship” and features a new fishing tournament, cornhole competitions, the return of traditional games, an inter-tribal powwow, artist markets, food vendors, musical performances and more.

Kee Boon Mein Kaa Pow Wow 2022

When: Saturday, Sept. 3- Sept.4

Where: Rodgers Lake Campground, Dowagiac, MI

Event Page

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi returns to in-person programming for the annual celebration of traditional singing, dancing, and culture. The Pow Wow marks the end of the huckleberry harvest, and draws dancers and drummers from around the nation to compete for prize money.

Navajo Nation Fair

When: Sunday, Sept. 4 — Sept. 11

Where: Navajo Nation Fairgrounds, Window Rock, AZ

Event Page

The renowned Navajo Nation Fair kicks off this weekend for the 74th annual celebration of arts, culture, and agriculture. The week-long event features arts and crafts, Miss Navajo competition, bbq, exhibits, concerts, horse racing, parade, pow wow, rodeo, traditional song and dance, fry bread contest, a carnival and more.

Shoshone-Bannock Tribes at Eastern Idaho State Fair

When: Friday, Sept. 2 — Sept. 10

Where: 97 Park Street Blackfoot, Idaho

Event Page

At the 120th annual Eastern Idaho State Fair the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes are hosting the National Indian Relays, where teams consisting of three horses and four team members compete for a $37,000 added purse. Riders must complete a lap riding bareback and dismount unassisted while maintaining control of their horse. The 100-year-old sport has origins on the tribe's Fort Hall Indian Reservation.

Five Moons Dance Festival

When: Friday, Sept. 9-Sep. 11.

Where: 659 First Americans Blvd. Oklahoma City, OK

Event Page

The second annual Five Moons Dance Festival celebrates the legacies of Native American ballerinas Maria Tallchief, Marjorie Tallchief, Rosella Hightower, Moscelyne Larkin, and Yvonne Chouteau. On Sept. 9, the festival kick opens with a reception at Thirty-Nine Restaurant inside the First Americans Museum. The three-day event features panel discussions and educational opportunities to explore the dancers’ legacy, ending in a performance on Sept. 11 by OU School of Dance, Oklahoma City Ballet, and the Native American community.

