Here's What's Going in Indian Country, May 3rd — May 9th

Details By Kaili Berg May 03, 2024

This week in Indian Country, there are plenty of events for everyone to enjoy. From powwows to the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts Native Fashion Show, here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up of arts, culture, and entertainment offerings around Indian Country.

United Cherokee American Indian Powwow 2024

Guntersville, AL

May 4-5, 2024

The United Cherokee American Indian Pow Wow is an annual celebration of Cherokee culture, featuring traditional dances, music, arts, and crafts. It brings together the Cherokee Nation and individuals from across the nation to share their heritage and community spirit.

Intertribal Dance Gathering: Dancing is Our Medicine 2024

San Francisco, CA

May 4, 2024

The Presidio San Francisco William Penn Mott Jr. Presidio Visitor Center event offers visitors a chance to explore the Presidio Tunnel Tops project, a remarkable addition to the park. Hosted by the Parks Conservancy, this event showcases the transformation of the Presidio into a vibrant urban parkland, featuring nature, history, and recreational opportunities. It's a great opportunity to learn about the vision behind the project and the efforts to create an inviting space for all to enjoy amidst the beauty of San Francisco's Presidio.

Powwow on Manatawny Creek 2024

Pottstown, PA

May 4, 2024

The Powwow on Manatawny Creek is a cultural gathering that celebrates Native American traditions and heritage. Hosted at the scenic Manatawny Creek in Pennsylvania, this event brings together Indigenous communities to share their dances, music, and crafts. It's a vibrant occasion where attendees can experience the rich culture and history of Native American peoples while enjoying the natural beauty of the surroundings.

39th Annual UCLA Pow Wow

Los Angeles, CA

May 4, 2024

The Annual UCLA Pow Wow is a vibrant celebration of Native American culture and traditions, hosted by the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). This event gathers Indigenous communities, students, and visitors to honor and showcase Native American dances, music, arts, and crafts. It serves as a platform for cultural exchange, education, and community building, highlighting the diversity and resilience of Native American peoples. Attendees can immerse themselves in the rich heritage and vibrant atmosphere while enjoying the festivities and camaraderie.

SWAIA Native Fashion Week

Santa Fe, NM

May 3-5, 2024

The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts (SWAIA) Native Fashion Show is a dynamic showcase of Indigenous fashion, artistry, and culture. Hosted by SWAIA, this event highlights the creativity and innovation of Native American designers, featuring contemporary and traditional clothing, jewelry, and accessories. It provides a platform for Indigenous artists to share their stories, heritage, and craftsmanship with a wider audience, fostering appreciation and recognition of Native fashion within the industry. The SWAIA Native Fashion Show is a vibrant celebration of Indigenous identity and style, drawing inspiration from diverse tribal traditions and contemporary trends.

49th Annual AIRO Powwow

Stevens Point, WI

May 4, 2024

The 49th Annual AIRO Powwow in Stevens Point is a vibrant celebration of Native American culture, featuring traditional dances, drumming, arts, crafts, and food. It's a gathering place for Indigenous communities and allies to come together, fostering unity and pride while honoring Native traditions and contributions.

Powwow for Hope

St. Paul, MN

May 4, 2024

Powwow for Hope is a special event that combines traditional Native American powwow festivities with a focus on health and wellness. It serves as a platform to raise awareness and funds for cancer education, prevention, and support services in Indigenous communities. Through dance, drumming, and cultural activities, Powwow for Hope honors those affected by cancer while promoting healing, resilience, and unity.

AIFC Annual Open House

St. Paul, MN

May 3, 2024

The American Indian Family Center (AIFC) Open House is a community event that welcomes people to learn about and engage with the services and programs offered by AIFC. It's an opportunity for individuals and families, particularly from Indigenous communities, to explore resources related to education, health, wellness, and cultural support. The open house fosters a sense of belonging and connection within the community, promoting empowerment and well-being among attendees.

Rochester Public Schools: Honoring Our Graduates Pow Wow

Rochester, MN

May 4, 2024

The Rochester Public Schools Honoring Our Graduates Pow Wow is a special event dedicated to celebrating the achievements of Indigenous graduates within the Rochester community. Hosted by the Rochester Public Schools, this powwow recognizes the hard work, perseverance, and success of Native American students as they reach this important milestone in their academic journey. It's a meaningful occasion that brings together students, families, educators, and community members to honor and support Indigenous youth as they transition to the next chapter of their lives.

Medway Community Farm Land Blessing and Powwow

Medway, MA

May 4, 2024

The Medway Community Farm Land Blessing and Pow Wow is a cherished gathering that honors the land and celebrates Indigenous culture. Held at the Medway Community Farm, this event brings together community members to offer blessings for the land and cultivate a sense of stewardship and connection to the earth. The powwow features traditional dances, music, and ceremonies, providing a space for cultural exchange and appreciation. It serves as a reminder of the importance of preserving and respecting the land while fostering unity and understanding among attendees.

Restoring Resilience Youth Powwow

Tulsa, OK

May 4, 2024

The Intertribal Indian Center Powwow, hosted by the Intertribal Indian Center, is a vibrant celebration of Native American culture and traditions. This event showcases traditional dances, drumming, arts, crafts, and food, providing a platform for Indigenous communities to come together and share their heritage with the wider community. It's a gathering place for cultural exchange, education, and community building, fostering unity and pride among Indigenous peoples while promoting cross-cultural understanding and appreciation.

Wrap the Capitol in Red

Madison, WI

May 7, 2024

Wrap the Capitol in Red, hosted by Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center, is a symbolic gathering aimed at raising awareness and advocating for Indigenous rights and issues. Participants will come together to adorn the Capitol in red fabric, representing solidarity and resilience in the face of challenges. This event serves as a visual reminder of the ongoing struggles and triumphs of indigenous communities, inviting allies to stand in support. Join us as we amplify indigenous voices and demand justice for all.

