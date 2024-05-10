Here's What's Going in Indian Country, May 10th — May 16th

Details By Kaili Berg May 10, 2024

This week in Indian Country, there are plenty of events for everyone to enjoy. From powwows to Native American Arts Festivals, here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up of arts, culture, and entertainment offerings around Indian Country.

33rd Annual Cherokee Indian Festival

Canton, GA

May 11, 2024

Scheduled to take place in the heart of Cherokee County, Georgia, this event promises a vibrant celebration of Indigenous culture. Attendees can look forward to immersive experiences, including traditional music, dance performances, and showcases of Native American crafts. With the event's rich history and dedication to honoring heritage, anticipation is high for a weekend filled with reverence, joy, and cultural appreciation.

Balboa Park Pow Wow

San Diego, CA

May 11, 2024

In San Diego's iconic Balboa Park, the Balboa Park Pow Wow invites visitors to immerse themselves in Indigenous culture. With traditional music, dance, and crafts, it's a vibrant celebration of heritage and community.

35th Annual Multicultrual Indian Event

Danville, AL

May 11, 2024

Hosted by the Oakville Indian Mounds Education Center, this event serves as a vibrant tribute to the traditions and customs of the Cherokee Nation. Attendees can immerse themselves in a rich tapestry of activities, including traditional music, dance performances, storytelling sessions, and crafts exhibitions.

Native American Arts Festival

Windsor, CA

May 11, 2024

From traditional music and dance performances to contemporary art exhibitions and craft demonstrations, this festival offers a vibrant celebration of Native American heritage. Attendees can immerse themselves in the beauty and creativity of Indigenous artwork while enjoying cultural exchanges and connections with artists and community members.

Native American Woven Game Ball

Beggs, OK

May 11, 2024

The upcoming Native American Woven Game Ball and Friendly Stickball Game in Beggs, Oklahoma, promises an immersive celebration of indigenous culture and tradition. Attendees can expect spirited stickball competitions, showcasing athleticism and skill, alongside cultural performances, storytelling, and workshops.

Annual Dartmouth Pow Wow

Hanover, NH

May 11, 2024

The Dartmouth College Powwow, hosted by the Native American Program, is a vibrant annual event celebrating indigenous culture, heritage, and community. Featuring traditional dances, drumming, storytelling, arts, and crafts, the powwow offers a rich and immersive experience for attendees of all ages.

Native American House Congratulatory Ceremony

Urbana, IL

May 11, 2024

The Native American House Congratulatory Ceremony at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign celebrates the academic achievements of Native American students. Held at the Native American House, it honors graduating students and those reaching milestones, fostering community and cultural pride within the university.

40th Annual Mother’s Day Pow Wow 2024

Vancouver, BC

May 10-12, 2024

The Annual Mother's Day Powwow in Vancouver is a cherished tradition celebrating indigenous culture and honoring mothers. Hosted in Vancouver, the event features traditional dances, drumming, arts, crafts, and food, providing a vibrant and festive atmosphere for attendees of all ages.

Comanche Little Ponies 54th Annual Celebration

Lawton, OK

May 10-11, 2024

The Comanche Little Ponies Annual Celebration is a special event that honors the rich cultural heritage of the Comanche people. Held annually, this celebration features traditional dances, drumming, storytelling, and cultural demonstrations, providing a vibrant and immersive experience for attendees.

Stanford Pow Wow 2024

Stanford, CA

May 10-12, 2024

The Annual Stanford Powwow is a vibrant and inclusive celebration of Native American culture and heritage held at Stanford University. Featuring traditional dances, drumming, arts, crafts, and food, the powwow offers an enriching experience for participants and spectators alike.

