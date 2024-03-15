Here's What's Going in Indian Country, March 15-21

Details By Kaili Berg March 15, 2024

This week in Indian Country, there are plenty of events for everyone to enjoy. From powwows to Native American story times and a Native Flute Festival, here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up of arts, culture, and entertainment offerings around Indian Country.

Native American Festival

New Port Richey, FL

March 15-23, 2024

Join in for an enchanting nine-day celebration as Everglades Farm Equipment proudly presents a festival showcasing the rich and diverse heritage of Native American culture. Immerse yourself in the beauty of traditional performances, indigenous crafts, and delectable cuisine under the starlit skies.

Native American Inspired Art

Poway, CA

March 16, 2024

Through Native American inspired art, children can explore traditional Native American values and cultural history. Kids will design their own "spirit rock", make a pot, paint a watercolor, and create a treasure pouch as an engaging way to connect to our nation's heritage.

2nd Annual CNM Native American Advisory Committee Tribal Education Summit

Albuquerque, NM

March 15, 2024

Join in at Main Campus' Smith Brasher Hall for the 2nd Annual CNM Native American Advisory Committee Tribal Education Summit.This summit will feature keynote speakers, breakout sessions, and information tables for CNM students. Continental breakfast and lunch will be provided.

Youth and Social Pow Wow

San Diego, CA

March 16, 2024

The Powwow will feature Native American dancing, drumming, foods, and arts and crafts. All are welcome from 10 am to 9 pm. This celebration is in collaboration with San Diego Mesa College, who is celebrating their 60th Anniversary.

The History and Traditions of Pow Wows

Grand Rapids, MI

March 14, 2024

Wandering Nations’ Jonathan Rinehart will share the history and traditions of powwows with an intro drum ceremony. All ages are welcome to this unique opportunity to learn with our Native American community.

Vincent Felciano of House of The Salish Sun Arts

Bellingham, WA

March 15, 2024

Native American Hip Hop Artist, Producer, and Native American Flute Player will be playing at the Whatcom Cultural Arts Festival located at the Bellingham Ferry Terminal.

Medicine Wheel Workshop

Oak Creek, WI

March 16, 2024

Mr. Charging Crow will discuss the history, significance, and colors behind the medicine wheel and everyone will have the opportunity to design and decorate their own canvas. The event will open with a Native American drumming ceremony and the animal spirit song will be sung to help bring in your personalized spirit animal that you can choose to incorporate in your artwork.

No experience is necessary. All supplies included.

Celebrating Your Voice

Salt Lake City, UT

March 15, 2024

Join the Four-Ward Voice in their end-of-year celebration, Celebrating Your Voice, on March 15, from 4 to 6 pm at the Thomas S. Monson Center. This event will highlight work across our Native American, Indigenous, and allied communities. There will be food and a music performance from Whisperhawk.

Highway Natives & Damon Spigle at The Nook

Danville, KY

March 16, 2024

Join The Nook on Saturday, March 16th, at 8 pm and enjoy live music from American roots rock band the Highway Natives and local artist Damon Spigle.

Spring Break Roundup

San Antonio, TX

March 14, 2024

Head West for hands-on fun any time during the day to make and take fun crafts that tie to the pillars of Western art – cowboys, Native Americans, wildlife and vaqueros, all themes celebrated by the Briscoe’s popular Community Days. Stop in and make bison masks, a fun balancing cowboy or weave your own basket. Families can choose and create one, or all, of the crafts using the free supplies provided. This is a drop-in event included with museum admission.

2024 Woodland Heart Flute Festival

Wilmington, DE

March 14-17, 2024

Join in for a weekend full of amazingly beautiful Native American Flute Music by accomplished performers from across the country and talented vendors featuring a large assortment of hand crafted flutes, drums and crafts.









