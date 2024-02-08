Here's What's Going in Indian Country, February 8th —14th

Details By Kaili Berg February 08, 2024

This week in Indian Country, there are plenty of events for everyone to enjoy. From winter powwows to Indigenous film festivals and art markets, here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up of arts, culture, and entertainment offerings around Indian Country.

Tipisa Native American Weekend

Paisley, FL

February 9-11, 2024

Come join Tipisa Lodge for the biggest event of the year. Bring your troop, pack, crew, or ship to Camp La-No-Che for a fun-filled weekend and immerse yourselves in Native American culture. This event has something for Scouts of all ages, including interactive classes, crafts and shows, Native weapons and shooting ranges, Native food and merchandise vendors, storytelling with Sawgrass, and a powwow.

Early Native American History & Archaeology Tour

Jupiter, FL

February 8, 2024



Join in on a captivating journey through history with our Early Native American History & Archaeology Tour. Delve into the lifestyles of tribes like the Jobe and Jeaga who once thrived along the picturesque Loxahatchee River. Then, take in the spectacular views from the pedestrian pier and the top of the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse.

Native American Art Market

Tulsa, OK

February 10, 2024

The Tulsa Indian Club is thrilled to host their February Native American Art Market at Mother Road Market. There will be a Native Fashion Show in addition to the local shopping, exhibition dancing, Native drumming and singers, plus Indian taco sales.

Portland Indigenous Marketplace

Portland, OR

February 9-10, 2024

Portland Indigenous Marketplace will host the Indigenous Marketplace. There will be up to 10 vendors each day at Bar Carlo, a Native guest chef in the kitchen, and so much more in the neighborhood.

Seminole Tribal Fair and Pow Wow

Hollywood, FL

February 9-11, 2024

The Seminole Tribe of Florida will host its annual celebration of Native culture and arts. Primitive camping facilities will be available for Pow Wow participants and vendors. Wildlife shows, drumming competitions, and exhibition dancing will also be performed throughout the weekend.

Bay Area American Indian Two-Spirit Pow Wow

San Francisco, CA

February 10, 2024

The free “Two-Spirit Pow Wow” is open to all (Indigenous and Non-Indigenous) and features performers from every tribal nation in traditional indigenous regalia (clothing), dancing, singing, drumming, contests, and joyful celebration. On-site vendors sell frybread, buffalo burgers, indigenous art and jewelry, and other items.

The Art of Native American Storytelling

New York, NY

February 10, 2024

Award-winning storyteller Amy Bluemel (Chickasaw Nation) and Rose Red Elk, known as Red Feather Woman (Sioux/Assiniboine) will be performing in traditional regalia while delighting visitors of all ages with stories in Native language.

Indigenous History of Our Land

Monroeville, PA

February 9, 2024

Join Native American activist Miguel Sague while you explore the Indigenous history of our area. Join in as you mind travel together revisiting the historical origins of our land and the local traditions of Indigenous tribes.

NAYA Native Made Snaggin’tines Day

Portland, OK

February 10, 2024

Join in for a very special Native Made Snaggin’tines Day Pop-up at the local economic development and artists’ space. With Native artists, makers, and entrepreneurs offering a wide selection of wares, there is sure to be something for everyone. Guests will also enjoy a raffle featuring Native made prizes and lots of fun treats.

AICHO’s Indigenous Writers Series: Tashia Hart & Staci Drouillard

Duluth, MN

February 10, 2024

AICHO’s next event of the Indigenous Writer Series features authors Tashia Hart and Staci L. Drouillard who both write about Indigenous women’s experiences. In their session, Hart and Drouillard will each talk about their books, read an excerpt of their books, participate in a Q&A segment, and sign books.

Indigenous Arts & Film Festival

Reno, NV

February 10, 2024

This unique event is a celebration of Native American talent, featuring a vibrant showcase of crafts, thought-provoking short films, a live performance and an insightful panel discussion. Immerse yourself in the world of Indigenous artistry with a diverse array of handmade crafts, from traditional beadwork to contemporary jewelry.

