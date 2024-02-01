Here's What's Going in Indian Country, February 1st —8th

Details By Kaili Berg February 01, 2024

This week in Indian Country, there are plenty of events for everyone to enjoy. From winter powwows to snow snake games and Native markets, here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up of arts, culture, and entertainment offerings around Indian Country.

Spirit of the Buffalo Powwow

Auburndale, FL

February 2, 2024

Come join in for the 28th annual Spirit of the Buffalo Pow Wow and Native American Festival at the International Market World Flea and Farmers Market. The event features Native American crafts, intertribal dance competitions, historic village displays, workshops and over 60 exhibitors.

Arizona Indian Festival

Scottsdale, AZ

February 3, 2024

The Arizona Indian Festival offers guests the unique opportunity to explore examples of traditional Indian villages and dwellings, experience traditional arts and crafts demonstrations, and enjoy native food vendors and native mainstage entertainment, such as dancing and singing, representative of many tribes.

Snow Snake Games

Warner, NH

February 3, 2024

Join in for the second annual Snow Snake Event. This event is dependent on snow so stay tuned for last minute details. The museum will be open and will have some refreshments as well. Outside events are free but regular admission applies to tour the museum. There will be plenty of snow snakes to borrow to try out. Snow Snake is an ancient game played by Northeast tribes which involves sliding a wooden snake along a trough of snow to see how far it goes! Join in on the winter fun for all ages.

American Indian Studies Association Annual Conference

Albuquerque, NM

February 1-2, 2024

The American Indian Studies Association will hold its 25th annual conference at the University of New Mexico. This conference is not only a celebration of Indigenous culture and history, but an imperative recognition of ongoing research and community. There are over 30 sessions planned that include paper panels, films, workshops, creative performances and plenary panels. Over 50 artists will also be in attendance, selling their art, jewelry and clothes.

American Indian Pow Wow 2024

Durham, NC

February 3, 2024

This powwow promotes a friendly, family-oriented event for people of all races to celebrate and learn about the culture of the First Americans. The powwow commences with a Grand Entry of all the dancers. Throughout the powwow, arts and crafts traders are set up in the foyer of the gymnasium. Woodcarving, silverwork, beadwork, leatherwork, etc. are on display for educational purposes as well as for purchase.

Native American Animal Stories

Bethlehem, PA

February 3, 2024

In this program Rob will share stories from a number of Native American nations, acting out the animals’ voices and movements. Creatures as small as ants and as big as bears come alive in these tales. The stories are wonderfully engaging for children and they offer deeper life lessons for people of all ages.

Roots of Injustice, Seeds of Change: Toward Right Relationship with Native People

Boulder, CO

February 3, 2024

Learn the real history of this country through the voices of Native Americans, Euro-American colonists. and historians and experience this history as you never have before. Understand why this history matters to all Americans today while you interact with Native and non-Native people to build relationships based on truth, respect, and justice.

Sip ‘N Shop with Live Flute Music

Scottsdale, AZ

February 3, 2024

You are invited to Sip ‘N Shop with Moontee Sinquah at the Native Art Market. Moontee is a two-time nominee of the Native American Music Awards. In addition, Moontee is a three-time ‘World Hoop Dance Champion’. A title he holds humbly and with it educates and entertains as much as possible. Moontee has performed throughout the world.

Dreaming Our Futures: “Art and American Indian

Minneapolis, MN

February 2, 2024

The George Morrison Center for Indigenous Arts presents the first Horizon Seminar “Art and American Indian Citizenship, 1924 – 2024” with Brenda J. Child and Christopher Pexa. There will be panel discussions in conjunction with the Katherine E. Nash Gallery exhibition.

Wichahpi Fundraiser

Boulder, CO

February 3, 2024

The Dairy Arts Center announced the opening of the Creative Nations Sacred Space, a permanent, dedicated space for Indigenous artists at the Dairy Arts Center. The new Sacred Space provides exhibition space, rehearsal space, and an intimate setting for readings and workshops, while Creative Nation’s access to every theater at The Dairy at no cost provides opportunities for full-scale production and world premieres of new work. Come join in for a community luncheon to support Native Arts.

“Between Two Knees”

New York, NY

February 3, 2024

Between Two Knees is an outrageously funny ride through American history written by the acclaimed intertribal sketch comedy troupe The 1491s (writers of Reservation Dogs and Rutherford Falls) and directed by Eric Ting. The hilarious show takes a hard look at the effects of systemic oppression long after our textbooks typically stop teaching Native history.

Reuben Ironhorse-Kent CD Signing Party & Performance

Topeka, KS

February 2, 2024

Come join in for some Native American flute music and art with Reuben Ironhorse-Kent (Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska). Performances will be at 6pm and 7pm with refreshments available located at the Kansas’ only Department of the Interior-listed Native American art gallery. There will also be featured art from local and emerging artists, and are located in the Avant Garde Underground.

Winter Gathering Community Event

Hastings, MN

February 7, 2024

The Native American Parent Advisory Committee (NAPAC) is hosting a free gathering for the community to come and learn more about how NAPAC supports Native Students and culture in Hastings schools and services available for Native American students. Meet committee members and students, ask questions, voice your opinions and enjoy a delicious meal from Pow Wow Grounds.

Lucianne Lavin Author Talk

Southbury, CT

February 6, 2024

Join in to explore the history of Southern New England’s Indigenous Ceremonial Stone Landscapes (CSLs). They are often unrecognized as the significant cultural landscapes they are, in dire need of protection and preservation. This PowerPoint presentation (and the recently published book on which it is based) introduces people to Southern New England’s Indigenous Ceremonial Stone Landscapes (CSLs) sacred spaces whose principal identifying characteristics are stacked stone structures that cluster within specific physical landscapes







