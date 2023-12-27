Here's What's Going in Indian Country, December 28 — January 4

Details By Native News Online Staff December 27, 2023

This week in Indian Country, there are plenty of events for everyone to enjoy. From New Year’s Eve powwows to Native American markets, winter games and crafts, here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up of arts, culture, and entertainment offerings around Indian Country.



Miccosukee Indian Arts & Crafts Festival 2023

Miami, FL

December 28-31, 2023

Native American culture comes alive in a four-day gathering of music, arts, and entertainment in the heart of the Florida Everglades at the historic Miccosukee Indian Village festival grounds. Gather in the Everglades for indigenous music and dance performances, an artisan market featuring crafts and authentic cuisine, and alligator demonstrations teaching this traditional art of survival.

21st Annual New Year’s Eve Sobriety Powwow

Muskogee, OK

December 31, 2023

Ring in the New Year in a good way. This powwow will feature dance contests, Native Arts and Craft Vendors, Dana Tiger Legacy kids art contest, games, and more. Admission is free and there will be a countdown at midnight.

Early Native American History & Archaeology Tour

Jupiter, FL

December 28, 2023

Join a guided tour and explore the early Native American history of the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse’s site. Learn how tribes like the Jobe and Jeaga lived along the Loxahatchee River thousands of years ago. Then, take in the spectacular views from the pedestrian pier and the top of the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse.

Winter in the Woodlands: Games, Crafts, and Activities

Washington, CT

December 28, 2023

Looking for something fun and educational for your children to do during the holiday week? Sign them up for one or two days of exciting indoor and outdoor activities inspired by the lifeways and lessons of local Native Americans! Each day will offer an action packed day of games, activities and traditional Native American Storytelling.

Beaded Critter Class

Wichita, KS

December 28, 2023

This beginner class-choice of critter will take place at the Mid-America All-Indian Museum. Work with your child to create a critter to wear. All supplies and a museum visit are included with your purchase.

Bead Away the Winter Blues

Mt. Pleasant, MI

December 29, 2023

Beading for beginners, this free family-friendly event will take place at the 7th Generation Building. Each participant will receive a beading kit to create their own pair of Native American earrings. Food, including chili, frybread, and drinks, will be provided. If you bring a dish to pass you will be entered into a drawing to win prizes.

Monthly Sweat Lodge Ceremony

Tracy City, TN

December 30, 2023

All are welcome to attend the monthly Indigenous gathering. Ceremony preparations and teaching circle begin promptly at 2 pm. Water, coffee, tea, and snacks will be provided. Make sure to bring an offering of loose leaf organic tobacco for the Elder.

Prenatal Support Group

Minneapolis, MN

December 27, 2023

Come join the monthly support group for Native women who are pregnant or are hoping to become pregnant at the Minnesota Indian Women’s Resource Center. Gather with other women to share food, knowledge, and stories. Children and babies are always welcome.

“Chehantamo: How Are You?,” Art Exhibit

Fort Lauderdale, FL

December 27, 2023

This collaboration with the Seminole Tribe of Florida’s Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum will feature the perspective of contemporary Seminole artists through large scale digital works juxtaposed with historic artistic context. Multidisciplinary photography, textiles, and more will provide a link to our shared future while acknowledging our shared past. The exhibit runs through January 6.

Journey with the Medicine Wheel: Ancient Wisdom to Activate Your Potential

Kailua, HI

December 29, 2023

Join Jamie & Susan Alden for an evening of learning and empowerment in this experiential workshop rooted in ancient indigenous wisdom. The Medicine Wheel, sometimes known as the Sacred Hoop, has been used by generations of Native American people for health and healing. You will use the wisdom of the Wheel to awaken to the subtle shifts of the winter season in Hawaii and honor our journey of 2023 coming to completion.

Winter Open House

Muskegon, MI

December 29, 2023

Join in for a fun open house examining Native Americans in West Michigan. You will be looking at some of the activities they would have done in the winter, and you will get a chance to make and take your own game pieces for a game called pugasaing. Visitors will also get a chance to learn how to finger weave, and get up close to some artifacts from the museum’s collection.

Tulalip Storyteller: Lois Landgrebe

Snohomish, WA

December 29, 2023

Join in for an hour of Lushootseed-language stories with local Tulalip tribal storyteller Lois Landgrebe. Traditional stories have educated and informed Native Americans, both young and old alike for centuries. The stories teach people about Native history, culture, and origins. The stories, which were passed down through generations orally, are teaching people traditional values.

NYE Sobriety Social Powwow 2023

Reno, NV

December 31, 2023

This free, family-friendly annual event is held over New Years Eve and features some of the best Native American dancers, singers and drummers in the area. Besides the memorable powwow entertainment, there will be vendor booths selling traditional native foods and stunning handcrafted silver work, bead work, baskets and other American Indian art.

