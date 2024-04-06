Here's What's Going in Indian Country, April 6 — April 11

Details By Elyse Wild April 06, 2024

This week in Indian Country, there are plenty of events for everyone to enjoy. From powwows to the Indigenous Red Market and healing circles, here is Native News Online’s weekly round-up of arts, culture, and entertainment offerings around Indian Country.

IIAC 2024 Celebration & Educational Pow Wow

Cleburne, TX

April 6-7, 2024

The 17th annual IIAmericas Celebration (IIAC), presented by the Indigenous Institute of the Americas, honors Indigenous cultures through dance, arts, and traditional crafts from across the Americas. This family-friendly event offers unique entertainment each day, including powwow dancers demonstrations and traditional stickball play, amidst a beautiful outdoor setting. Attendees can also indulge in a variety of traditional festival foods like frybread and Indian Tacos.

Chumash Day Native American Pow Wow & Intertrial Gathering

Malibu, CA

April 6-7, 2024

Continuing a generations-long tradition of Powwows in California, Native Americans will gather at Malibu Bluffs Park to sing, dance, socialize, and heal. The event will feature a variety of Native American arts and crafts, Native American tribal ceremonies, dances, special guest performances, and Chumash history storytelling.

Roanoke Island Native American Heritage Festival

Manteo, NC

April 6-7, 2024

Enjoy wholesome family activities including Native dancing, music, food, exhibits, and vendors. This event includes spot dances and cash prizes. All American Indian drums, dancers, and vendors are welcome.

Indigenous Red Market

Oakland, CA

April 6, 2024

Join in to celebrate Indigenous culture with performances from the Reservations Dogs duo Mike Bone, Keith Secola, DJ KG, Calpulli Coatlicue, and traditional Aztec and Powwow Dancers. Plus, best-selling Native author Tommy Orange will join to celebrate the release of his newest novel, Wandering Stars.

Yellowhorse Pow Wow Celebration

Collegedale, TN

April 6-7, 2024

Join in for a vibrant celebration of Native American culture at the Yellowhorse Pow Wow Celebration. Immerse yourself in the rich traditions, mesmerizing dances, and captivating music of various Native American tribes. Experience the enchanting atmosphere filled with colorful regalia, intricate beadwork, and traditional crafts. Indulge in delicious Native American cuisine and explore a wide array of vendors offering unique handmade crafts and jewelry.

USD’s 50th Annual Wacipi & 12th Annual Native Alumni Dinner

Vermillion, SD

April 5-7, 2024

Join in for the 50th Annual Wacipi, a powwow that encapsulates the rich tapestry of Native traditions, dance and song. Hosted by the Tiospaye Student Council and USD Native Student Services, this event serves not only as a cultural celebration but also as a platform for prospective students, alumni and current leaders to connect and engage.

Cherokee of Georgia Annual Spring Pow Wow

St George, GA

April 5-6, 2024

Join for the Cherokee of Georgia Annual Spring Pow Wow, where there will be children's activities, demonstrations, flute players, storytellers, cultural displays, and traders with arts, crafts, supplies, and items for every budget.

Singing Bird and The Importance of Native American Women

Bishop Hill, IL

April 6, 2024

The Bishop Hill Heritage Association is hosting Singing Bird and the Importance of Native American Women in Illinois History program provided by the Illinois Humanities Road Scholars Speaker Bureau. Dressed in her native regalia, Kim Sigafus McIver gives a history of Natives in Illinois with a focus on Native women, or what was considered “The Hidden Half.” Her primary focus is women such as Singing Bird (Blackhawk’s wife) and Hononegah.

Annual LLC Pow Wow

Eugene, OR

April 6, 2024

The annual Lane Community College Pow Wow will take place at the LCC Main Campus inside Titan Coliseum (Lane gymnasium). This powwow is a family-friendly, free, and public event. All drums and dancers are welcome. No alcohol or drugs are permitted.

Native American Talking/Healing Circle

Auburn, NH

April 5, 2024

Join in for a Native American Talking/Healing Circle. The purpose of this talking circle is to allow each individual in attendance an opportunity to talk about whatever is in their heart. During this time, others in attendance respectfully listen. The circle will begin with smudge, drum and song. Each person may bring an item for the altar. This is a Sacred, safe and protected space. All are welcome.

Raven Steals the Sun: Native American Eclipse Stories

Oneonta, NY

April 5, 2024

This presentation shares the diverse beliefs and traditions of Native American tribes regarding the Sun and Eclipse events, spanning from the Cherokee to the Navajo to the Inuit and beyond. These stories, passed down for generations, reflect varied perspectives – from signals of transformation to sacred celebrations. Brief insights into each tribe's environment accompany these ancient tales, highlighting their enduring cultural significance.

2024 Gourd Dance and Intertribal Powwow

Farmington, NM

April 6, 2024

The Native American Center at San Juan College is set to host the 2024 Gourd Dance and Intertribal Powwow at the San Juan College soccer fields, featuring Native arts and crafts, food vendors, and family-friendly entertainment. The free event kicks off at 10 a.m. with vendors showcasing their handmade goods, while the Gourd Dance commences at noon, followed by various events throughout the day. The highlight, the Powwow Grand Entry, is scheduled for 6 p.m., with all activities expected to conclude by 10 p.m.

