Diné Skate Garden Project Celebrates National Go Skate Day

Tags

Details By Kaili Berg June 20, 2024

On June 21st, the Diné Skate Garden Project will transform Two Grey Hills Skate Park in Newcomb, N.M., into a vibrant hub of activity to celebrate National Go Skate Day.

From 11 am to 4 pm, the park will resonate with the sounds of wheels on concrete as kids, families, and community members gather for a day dedicated to skateboarding, camaraderie, and empowerment.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Organized by 4KINSHIP, the Diné Skate Garden Project was opened in 2023 to introduce skateboarding to Indigneous youth across the Navajo Nation. This initiative not only promotes physical activity but also fosters confidence and community spirit among young skaters.

The highlight of the day will be the presence of “shreducator” Shawnshine Harrison, the creative force behind The Shawshine Show and Masa TV. Known for his infectious enthusiasm and dedication to skateboarding education, Harrison will be on hand to teach, inspire, and skate with participants throughout the event.

“This will be so much fun. It’s Go Skate Day worldwide, and Shawnsine had this fantastic idea to bring the kids together,” Amy Denet Deal (Diné), founder of 4KINSHIP, told Native News Online. “This event celebrates our young skaters’ achievements, and we’re thrilled to host it.”

“We’re providing kids with an opportunity to showcase their skills and be confident in who they are,” Shawshine told Native News Online. “I’m excited to be there to show our love and support.”

One of the special highlights includes a generous giveaway of 200 skateboarding kits to the first 200 kids who attend, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to participate and enjoy the sport.

Additionally, Tony Hawk’s nonprofit organizaion, The Skate Park Project, has donated BMX bikes, which kids will have the chance to win through a special raffle.

Food enthusiasts can look forward to Indigenous food provided by Yapopup and coffee from Diné-owned Labah Drive Coffee. The atmosphere will be lively with live performances by Navajo/Salish and Kootenai Hip Hop artist Influsense, Diné / Zuni Pueblo / Anishinaabe pop-punk group Wavelengths, and Diné DJ Vanessa Bowen.

Skateboarders of all skill levels can compete in various heats—beginner, intermediate, and expert—with substantial cash prizes up for grabs. The first prize winner will receive a $400 Visa card, the second prize winner will get a $300 Visa card, and the third prize winner will take home a $200 Visa card. Additionally, there’s a $300 Visa card prize for the best trick, encouraging skaters to show off their most impressive moves.

In celebration of Harrison’s contribution to the skateboarding community, the event will also announce a year of weekly mentorship classes led by Harrison himself. This ongoing support aims to nurture and develop young skaters within the community.

To ensure that everyone’s gear is in top condition, Silver Stallion Bike Repairs and Enchantment Skateshop Equipment Repairs will be on site to provide any necessary equipment repairs.

Registration for the event opens at 10:30 am, and the festivities run from 11 am to 4 pm. This event is designed to be fun and inclusive, making sure that every child has the chance to participate. Minors must have a parent or guardian to register.

Whether you're a seasoned skater or a curious newcomer, the Two Grey Hills Skate Park is the place to be on June 21. Join in for a day of skateboarding, learning, and community celebration.

“Every time we do these events, it feels like a family reunion, with all the relatives coming together for the kids,” said Denet Deal. “There's beauty in being able to come together and create our own space.”

More Stories Like This

Join us in celebrating 100 years of Native citizenship. On June 2, 1924, President Calvin Coolidge signed the Indian Citizenship Act, granting Native Americans US citizenship, a pivotal moment in their quest for equality. This year marks its centennial, inspiring our special project, "Heritage Unbound: Native American Citizenship at 100," celebrating their journey with stories of resilience, struggle, and triumph. Your donations fuel initiatives like these, ensuring our coverage and projects honoring Native American heritage thrive. Your donations fuel initiatives like these, ensuring our coverage and projects honoring Native American heritage thrive. Donate Free Newsletter