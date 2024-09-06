Diana Hellson Named TD Indigenous Songwriter of the Year

Details By Native News Online Staff September 06, 2024

The SOCAN Foundation, which fosters, sustains, and promotes the creation of Canadian music, recently announced that Mamarudegyal MTHC, also known as Diana Hellson, has been named the recipient of this year’s TD Indigenous Songwriter Award.

Hellson, an Afro-Indigenous artist from Siksiká Nation on Treaty No. 7 Territory in Alberta, Canada, is being recognized for her contributions to the music industry as a dynamic voice in Hip Hop and R&B.

Since releasing her debut EP MRG in 2016, Hellson has gained recognition, including two Fraser Valley Music Awards for Best Hip Hop (Female) and Queer Excellence in Music. She is known for her lyricism and powerful performances.

“My journey as a Song Keeper has led me to incredible places across Turtle Island, and sacred places within myself,” Hellson said in a press release. “It's truly a privilege to have the ability to express myself and all of life's mayhem and beauty in the form of song; it is an especially high privilege to achieve a milestone like this in my career. I am so grateful to my team, my supporters, my loved ones, Napi, and Creator. Sookapi.”

The TD Indigenous Songwriter Award, supported by TD Bank Group, acknowledges the talent of Indigenous songwriters across all genres. Hellson will receive a $10,000 cash prize, along with the opportunity to participate in the SOCAN Foundation and Amazon Music’s Indigenous Song Camp in Toronto to further develop her career.

In addition to Hellson’s win, honorable mentions were awarded to five talented artists including Falynn Baptiste (nêhiyaw/Cree, Red Pheasant Cree Nation), Sebastian Gaskin (Cree, Tataskweyak Cree Nation), Juurini (Inuk), Phyllis Sinclair (Cree, York Factory First Nation), and Joel Wood (Cree).

Each will receive $1,000 to support their artistic growth, which can be used toward projects like recording, video production, or business development.

This year’s selection panel included past winner Leonard Sumner, alongside Charlotte Qamaniq and Sister Ray, who together highlighted the contributions made by this year’s recipients.





