Catch an Early Screening of Netflix's "'Rez Ball' at Arizona State University

Details By Native News Online Staff September 19, 2024

This Friday, Sept. 20, Arizona State University is hosting a special advanced screening and reception for Netflix's highly anticipated Native American sports drama Rez Ball at the Immersive eXperience (MIX) Center in Mesa, Ariz.

Rez Ball features a predominantly Native American cast and crew and tells the fictional story of a high school boys' basketball team pursuing their dreams of winning a state championship.

Directed by Navajo filmmaker Sydney Freeland, with a screenplay co-written by Freeland and Sterlin Harjo, creator of FX's Reservation Dogs, the film captures the spirit of Native communities through the lens of basketball.

Inspired by Michael Powell's book Canyon Dreams: A Basketball Season on the Navajo Nation, the film will debut on Netflix on Friday, Sept. 27.

Friday's event will include a private reception, followed by the screening. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from Jacob Moore, ASU's Vice President and Special Advisor to the President for American Indian Affairs, as well as Natasha Adair, the head coach of the ASU Women's Basketball team.

Following the reception, the screening of Rez Ball will run from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., offering attendees a chance to experience this heartfelt film prior to its official release on Netflix.

In attendance will be several notable figures, including players and coaches of the ASU Women's Basketball team, Hualapai Chairman Duane Clarke, Mesa City Council member Jennifer Duff, and Arizona State Senators Theresa Hatathlie and Catherine Miranda. The event will begin with a welcome and blessing, followed by these special remarks.

