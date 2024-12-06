Artesian Arts Festival Call for Artists

Tags

Details By Chickasaw Nation Media December 06, 2024

SULPHUR, Okla. – First American artists are invited to participate in the 12th annual Artesian Arts Festival Saturday, April 5, in Sulphur, Oklahoma.

Applications are now open for First American artists from federally recognized tribes.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m., Jan. 9, 2025.

Applications are available atArtesianArtsFestival.com/ Apply.

Hosted by the Chickasaw Nation, the Artesian Arts Festival is a community celebration of First American fine art and artists. The juried art show and market features awards and cash prizes in 21 categories, as well as “Best of Division” and “Best of Show” awards.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

It is considered by First American artists and patrons as one of the finest First American art shows nationally.

Competition categories include drawing, graphic arts, mixed media, painting, photography, jewelry, sculpture, textiles, 3-D diverse, beadwork/quillwork, pottery, traditional dress and regalia, weaponry and cultural diverse.

A wide variety of musical entertainment, tribal dance demonstrations and food vendors also will be on hand.

Open to the public at no cost, the Artesian Arts Festival welcomed more than 15,400 visitors to the 2024 festival.

More information can be found at ArtesianArtsFestival.com, or by calling (580) 272-5520 or emailing ArtistInfo@Chickasaw. net.

More Stories Like This

Can we take a minute to talk about tribal sovereignty? Sovereignty isn't just a concept – it's the foundation of Native nations' right to govern, protect our lands, and preserve our cultures. Every story we publish strengthens tribal sovereignty. Unlike mainstream media, we center Indigenous voices and report directly from Native communities. When we cover land rights, water protection, or tribal governance, we're not just sharing news – we're documenting our living history and defending our future. Our journalism is powered by readers, not shareholders. If you believe in the importance of Native-led media in protecting tribal sovereignty, consider supporting our work today. Right now, your support goes twice as far. Thanks to a generous $35,000 matching fund, every dollar you give during December 2024 will be doubled to protect sovereignty and amplify Native voices. No paywalls. No corporate owners. Just independent, Indigenous journalism. Double Your Impact Today Free Newsletter