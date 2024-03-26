Applications Are Open for the Oglala Sioux Artspace Artist-in-Residency

Details By Native News Online Staff March 26, 2024

The First Peoples Fund is accepting applications for the Oglala Lakota Artspace Artist-In-Residence Program until Monday, April 8.





The program is open to Oglala Lakota visual artists, writers, composers, choreographers, interdisciplinary artists, performance artists, and collaborative teams.

Launched in 2023, the program is designed to support Oglala Lakota culture bearers and artists working in the continuum of Lakota art, historically, traditionally, and contemporarily, to develop their practice and build collaborations with local artists and the community.

Residencies are available for two to six weeks and include living accommodations, a food stipend, a workspace, a material stipend, transportation to and from the residency space, and uninterrupted time to concentrate on creative practice.

Last year's artist-in-residences included watercolor artist Arthur Shortbull; ceramics, spoken word, and rap artist Lakota Kikyo; artist and culture worker Nathaniel Ruleaux; writer Leah Altman; and language and culture teacher William Underbaggage.

Click here to apply.

