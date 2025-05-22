4KINSHIP. Native Fashion Brand, Opening a Store on Friday, May 23 in Santa Fe

Details By Kaili Berg May 22, 2025

4KINSHIP, the Diné and women-owned sustainable fashion brand, is opening its first flagship store this Friday, May 23, in Santa Fe’s Siler Rufina Art District.

The 2,440-square-foot space is more than just retail, it’s a studio, community hub, and home base for 4KINSHIP’s nonprofit, Indigenous Futures 4EVER.

“This is the dream space I’ve been envisioning for years,” founder Amy Denet Deal told Native News Online. “It’s the biggest space we’ve ever had, and it lets us grow, not just as a brand, but as a community.”

The brand, known for upcycled fashion and Indigenous-centered design, started nearly 10 years ago when Deal left a career in fast fashion to create something more intentional.

“I was making toxic waste for my daughter’s future,” Denet Deal said. “I had to do better.”

What began as a side hustle with her daughter grew into a nationally recognized label rooted in sustainability, cultural connection, and reciprocity.

Friday’s opening celebration (6–9 PM) features a performance by Dark Winds actor Hataaliinez El Wheeler, DJ sets from Kuwani, and the launch of a new capsule collection dyed by hand in traditional medicine colors.

Guests can also expect skateboard ramps, conscious cocktails (non-alcoholic), and a chance to literally skate through the store.

On Saturday, 4KINSHIP will debut its first Next Gen Market, a free pop-up space across from the Santa Fe Farmers Market for young Indigenous creatives and entrepreneurs.

“A lot of local markets are expensive and restrictive,” said Denet Deal. “We want to make space for all kinds of Native makers, from fine art to screen-printed tees.”

With plans to eventually take the brand global, Deal says Santa Fe is just the beginning.

“Our work is about building futures, for our youth, our artists, and our communities,” Denet Deal said.

