What Is CBD vs. THC: Are They Different and How?

If you're new to CBD, you might question if it induces a "high." Simply put, CBD doesn't cause euphoria. However, understanding the disparity between CBD and THC is key.

Despite originating from the same plant, they possess distinct traits. This guide elucidates the disparities between CBD and THC.

By the end, you'll comprehend how each cannabinoid impacts your system and discern what qualities to seek in premium CBD products.

What is CBD?

CBD, short for cannabidiol, is a naturally occurring compound found in cannabis plants. It is one of over 100 cannabinoids identified in cannabis, alongside THC.

CBD is non-intoxicating, meaning it does not produce a "high" or euphoric sensation commonly associated with cannabis use.

Instead, CBD interacts with the body's endocannabinoid system (ECS), which plays a crucial role in regulating various physiological functions, including mood, pain sensation, appetite, sleep, and immune response.

CBD works by interacting with cannabinoid receptors in the ECS, primarily CB1 and CB2 receptors. CBD has a more indirect influence on these receptors and other neurotransmitter systems, resulting in a wide range of potential therapeutic effects.

What is THC?

THC, short for delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, is the primary psychoactive compound found in cannabis plants. It is one of over 100 cannabinoids identified in cannabis, alongside CBD.

THC is responsible for the euphoric "high" or intoxicating effects commonly associated with marijuana use. It interacts with cannabinoid receptors in the brain and central nervous system, primarily binding to CB1 receptors.

This interaction leads to various psychoactive effects, including euphoria, altered sensory perception, relaxation, increased appetite, and impaired cognitive function.

THC produces its psychoactive effects by mimicking the actions of endocannabinoids, which are natural neurotransmitters produced by the body.

Endocannabinoids and their receptors are part of the endocannabinoid system (ECS), a complex network involved in regulating various physiological functions, including mood, pain sensation, appetite, memory, and sleep.

CBD vs. THC: What Is the Difference Between CBD and THC?

CBD (cannabidiol) and THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) are two of the most well-known cannabinoids found in cannabis plants, but they have different effects on the body due to their distinct mechanisms of action:

Psychoactive Effects

THC is psychoactive, meaning it produces a "high" or euphoric sensation when consumed.

This is because THC binds directly to cannabinoid receptors in the brain, particularly the CB1 receptors, which are concentrated in areas of the brain associated with thinking, memory, pleasure, coordination, and time perception.

On the other hand, CBD is not psychoactive and does not produce a high. It does not bind strongly to CB1 receptors and may even interfere with THC binding to these receptors, reducing its psychoactive effects.

Legal Status

THC is classified as a Schedule I controlled substance in many countries due to its psychoactive effects and potential for abuse. However, laws regarding THC vary widely from country to country and even within states or provinces.

CBD, on the other hand, is legal in many places, especially when derived from hemp plants containing less than 0.3% THC. The legal status of CBD products also varies depending on their source and the regulations of the specific region.

Medical Benefits

Both CBD and THC have potential medical benefits, but they affect different conditions. CBD is commonly used for its anti-inflammatory, analgesic (pain-relieving), anti-anxiety, and anti-seizure properties.

It has been approved by the FDA for the treatment of certain types of epilepsy. THC, on the other hand, is primarily used for its analgesic, anti-nausea, appetite-stimulating, and muscle-relaxing effects.

It's often used in medical marijuana to alleviate symptoms associated with conditions such as cancer, HIV/AIDS, multiple sclerosis, and chronic pain.

Side Effects

Both CBD and THC can cause side effects, but they differ in nature and severity. Common side effects of THC include dry mouth, red eyes, impaired motor skills, memory loss, and increased heart rate.

CBD is generally well-tolerated, with few reported side effects, but some people may experience fatigue, diarrhea, changes in appetite, or weight fluctuations.

Chemical Structure

Both CBD and THC have the same molecular formula (21 carbon atoms, 30 hydrogen atoms, and 2 oxygen atoms), but their atoms are arranged differently, resulting in different properties and effects.

Overall, while CBD and THC are both cannabinoids derived from the cannabis plant, they have distinct properties, effects, and potential uses.

CBD vs. THC: Source and Extraction

CBD (cannabidiol) and THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) are both cannabinoids, which are compounds found in the cannabis plant. However, they come from different parts of the plant and have different effects on the body.

CBD (Cannabidiol)

CBD is typically derived from the hemp plant, which is a variety of cannabis that contains high levels of CBD and very low levels of THC.

CBD can also be found in other varieties of cannabis, but hemp is the most common source for CBD extraction. CBD is extracted from the flowers, leaves, and stalks of the hemp plant.

THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol)

THC is the psychoactive compound in cannabis that produces the "high" sensation when consumed. It is primarily found in the flowers and buds of the marijuana plant, which is another variety of cannabis.

Marijuana contains higher levels of THC compared to hemp. THC is extracted from the resinous glands of the marijuana plant, known as trichomes, which are most concentrated in the flowers.

Both CBD and THC can be extracted using various methods, such as solvent extraction, CO2 extraction, or ethanol extraction, and then formulated into different products, including oils, tinctures, edibles, and topicals.

CBD vs. THC Ingestion Methods

Both CBD and THC can be consumed using various ingestion methods, each offering unique benefits and considerations. Here are some common ingestion methods for CBD and THC:

Inhalation

Inhalation is one of the fastest ways to feel the effects of cannabinoids. When smoking cannabis flower or concentrates containing THC or CBD, the cannabinoids are absorbed through the lungs and quickly enter the bloodstream, resulting in rapid onset (within minutes).

The effects typically peak within 30 minutes to an hour and can last for a few hours. However, smoking is associated with potential respiratory risks.

Oral Ingestion

Consuming cannabinoids orally, such as in the form of edibles, vape pens, capsules, or tinctures, leads to slower onset and longer-lasting effects compared to inhalation.

When ingested, cannabinoids must pass through the digestive system and liver before entering the bloodstream, which delays onset (typically 30 minutes to 2 hours) but prolongs the duration of effects (up to 6 hours or more).

Bioavailability is lower with oral ingestion compared to inhalation due to first-pass metabolism in the liver.

Topical Application

CBD and THC-infused topicals, including creams, lotions, balms, and patches, are applied directly to the skin for localized relief of pain, inflammation, and skin conditions.

Topical application allows cannabinoids to interact with cannabinoid receptors in the skin and underlying tissues without entering the bloodstream, making it suitable for targeted relief without psychoactive effects.

Sublingual Administration

Sublingual administration involves placing drops of CBD oil or THC oil under the tongue, where it is absorbed directly into the bloodstream through the mucous membranes.

This method provides faster onset than oral ingestion (typically within 15-30 minutes) because it bypasses the digestive system and liver, but the effects may not be as immediate as inhalation. Sublingual administration offers a balance between onset time and duration of effects.

Rectal Suppositories

CBD and THC suppositories are inserted into the rectum for absorption through the rectal mucosa. This method bypasses first-pass metabolism in the liver, resulting in high bioavailability and rapid onset of effects.

Rectal suppositories may be used for medical purposes, such as managing pain, inflammation, and nausea, especially in cases where oral or inhalation methods are not feasible.

CBD vs. THC: Drug testing

Drug testing for CBD and THC can vary depending on the type of test being conducted and the specific thresholds used for detection. Here's how drug testing typically works for each compound:

CBD (Cannabidiol)

Pure CBD products should not result in a positive drug test for THC. However, some CBD products may contain trace amounts of THC, particularly full-spectrum CBD products derived from the whole hemp plant.

Standard drug tests, such as urine tests, do not typically screen for CBD. CBD is not considered a controlled substance in most places, so it's not usually included in routine drug screenings.

THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol)

Drug tests specifically target THC, the psychoactive compound in cannabis. THC can be detected in various bodily fluids, including urine, blood, saliva, and hair.

Urine tests are the most common type of drug test for THC. These tests typically have a threshold for THC metabolites, usually set at 50 nanograms per milliliter (ng/mL) or higher. If THC levels exceed this threshold, the test will come back positive.

Blood and saliva tests can also detect THC, but they are less common for workplace drug testing due to their shorter detection windows.

Hair tests have a longer detection window and can detect THC use over a longer period, but they are also less common for workplace drug testing.

If you're concerned about drug testing, especially in the context of using CBD products, it's essential to choose products from reputable manufacturers that provide lab-tested results to ensure they contain only the desired compounds and are within legal limits for THC content.

Key Takeaway

While CBD and THC are both cannabinoids derived from cannabis plants, they differ in their psychoactive effects, legal status, therapeutic benefits, side effects, and likelihood of causing a positive drug test.

Understanding these differences can help individuals make informed decisions about their use and explore the potential benefits of cannabis-derived products for health and wellness.