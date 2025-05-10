Florida Man Gored by Bison in Yellowstone

Details By Native News Online Staff May 10, 2025

On May 4, 2025, a 47-year-old man from Cape Coral, Florida, was injured by a bison in Yellowstone National Park.

The incident occurred around 3:15 p.m. in the Lake Village area, when the man was gored after getting too close to the animal. He sustained minor injuries and received treatment from emergency medical personnel. The incident remains under investigation, and no additional details have been released.

This marks the first reported bison-related injury in the park in 2025. In comparison, there were two such incidents in 2024 and one in 2023.. Bison in Yellowstone have injured more visitors than any other animal, and this includes incidents where visitors are gored by bison.

Wildlife in Yellowstone are wild and can be dangerous

The Natonal Parks Service give the following advice about visiting parks and avoiding injury that may be caused by animals:

Wild animals can be aggressive if people don’t respect their space. It is your responsibility to stay more than 25 yards (23 meters) away from all large animals – bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes – and at least 100 yards (91 meters) away from bears and wolves. If wildlife approach you, move away to always maintain these safe viewing distances.

If wildlife approach you, move away to always maintain these safe viewing distances. Bison will defend their space when threatened and have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal. They are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.

Learn more about our safety tips while visiting Yellowstone, including how to behave around wildlife. The safety of these animals – and humans – depends on everyone using good judgment and following these simple rules.

