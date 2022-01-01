Tribal Elements in Interior Design

Details

The culture of other countries is wrapped in a romantic veil, attracts tourists, and serves as a source of inspiration for many people. Ethnic interior styles are diverse and multifaceted. Uniqueness is inherent in any region of the world, and it is not at all necessary to look for them on the other side of the world.

Let us think in more detail what is so attractive about the interior with an ethnic character, how it can be made and what we should consider when we are choosing it.

https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1566152474719-8d79ca1a4c66?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MnwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHx8&auto=format&fit=crop&w=1858&q=80’

Features of ethnic interior design

There are many directions in the ethnic style of the interior. Each of them has individuality, and unique features and sets its own atmosphere in the room. In addition, many of them are literally opposite to each other in meaning, content, and implementation.

The originality of each ethnic style is formed under the influence of climate, geographical location, historical and cultural development, the way of life of a particular society;

In almost all folklore design directions, there is a local philosophy or religion and its elements;

Style is manifested through a set of similar features that define authenticity, they are bright and recognizable;

The interior uses natural local materials - stone, wood, clay from a particular region;

Characteristic ornaments and patterns make the national color recognizable;

Each style has a specific palette, the color range in ethnicity is very wide - from restrained and concise tones to an abundance of bright shades;

Décor, furniture, tableware, and textiles are also typical and often serve as a starting point for those who want to create an imitation of ethnic style in their home.

3 ways to create an ethnic interior:

Authentic ethnicity: implies the most accurate recreation of the original style. Furniture, materials, and decor are selected based on the original flavor of a particular area. Authentic ethnicity is difficult to implement and is rarely found in apartments or houses. It is more popular in public places.

Mix: a combination of several ethnic directions. To make such eclecticism look harmonious, use close colors, similar forms of furniture and ornaments.

Folklore accents: the most affordable way to bring an ethnic motif into the interior. These can be small souvenirs brought from travels, textiles or accent furniture. These elements play especially expressively against a neutral background, so the basis of the interior can be concise, in a calm palette.

In addition, when planning an ethnic style design, consider these nuances:

It is built on the contrast of a fairly calm base and bright, active accessories.

A typical color palette:

Ochre

Beige and sand

White

The black

Brown and earth tones

Dark green

Terracotta, orange

Yellow

https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1558603668-6570496b66f8?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MnwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHx8&auto=format&fit=crop&w=1964&q=80

The Tribal ethnic style in the interior - is warm and dynamic

Against the background of walls and floors in warm shades of scorched earth and hot sand, a variety of decor looks advantageous. Textiles covered with ornaments, totems, animal figurines, paintings, and colored ceramics - create the expression of tribal design.

An important component of the style is a variety of textures, patterns, and materials. The furniture is usually wicker or wooden, made of precious species (rattan, sandalwood, bamboo) with handmade carvings. Liberty furniture has a wide assortment of furniture pieces made from these materials.

There are also simplified forms, massive and rough. Woven carpets, mats, bedspreads, and pillows in batik technique, imitation of animal skins, leather elements, and living plants add comfort.

Another characteristic feature is the floor and wall decor. Abstract figures made of wood and stone, large vases imitating dried flowers or feathers, and floor lamps with ornamental lampshades act in tandem with masks and mirrors in elaborate frames on the walls of the living room or bedroom.

Tribal style has a bright character and graphics. In order for the interior to retain adequacy and harmony, in modern housing, it is enough to use only a few of the listed techniques.

Other details you should pay attention to:

Integration of modern technology into an authentic interior;

Create organic storage spaces;

Comfortable furniture shapes suitable for your needs;

Decoration of windows and doors in the spirit of the interior;

Lighting should complement the chosen style.

Along with the favorite ethnic style, the wind of wanderings, the aroma of the exotic, and the music of distant shores burst into the interior. By showing care and creativity, create a design in your home that will inspire dreams and give joyful emotions, even if travel is not planned yet.