The Ultimate Guide to the Hyundai i20: Features, Specs, and More!

Details

In the competitive landscape of hatchbacks, the Hyundai i20 has remained a crowd favourite ever since its debut in 2008. Throughout the years, this premium hatchback has undergone significant upgrades, with the latest facelift launched on 8th September 2023. Belonging to Hyundai's much-revered i-series, the i20 combines a stylish and sporty design with advanced features and reliable performance. This guide discusses all the key details about the Hyundai i20 to offer a comprehensive overview to potential buyers and enthusiasts.

Exteriors: Merging Style with Functionality

Following Hyundai's 'Sensuous Sportiness' design language, the Hyundai i20 has a striking and dynamic appearance. Its sporty and contemporary design is accentuated by its parametric jewel pattern grille. The sleek LED headlamps with distinctive DRLs, along with the bold character lines across its robust and prominent hood, give it a confident road presence. The chrome outside door handles are comfortable to grip and add to the car's posh appearance.

The i20 has puddle lamps with a welcome function that light up the ground beneath the doors for better visibility and style at night. The glossy black side sill garnish featuring the i20 insignia gives the car's dynamic side profile a fashionable touch while making sure the i20 stands out from all directions. Z-shaped LED tail lamps give it a sportier appearance. The i20's attractive 16-inch alloy wheels enhance its overall appearance.

The i20 is available in six monochromatic and two dual-tone exterior colour options: Titan Grey, Amazon Grey, Atlas White, Fiery Red, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night, and Atlas White with Abyss Black roof.

The table below enlists the dimensions of the i20.

Length 3995 mm Width 1775 mm Height 1505 mm Wheel Base 2580 mm

Interiors: Premium Aesthetics and Standout Features

The interior of the i20 has dual-tone upholstery choices and a dominant theme of black and dark grey, giving the car an upscale feel. The leatherette seats are designed for optimal comfort, and there are ample storage options through a glovebox and cupholders. The boot space is 351 litres, sufficient to store luggage and necessary goods for everyday commutes and even long-distance travel.

Features

The standout features of the i20 are:

Wireless Phone Charging helps keep devices charged and removes the hassle of wires.

The Voice-Activated Smart Electric Sunroof comes with a single-touch operation. The voice-activated option is available only in the Asta (O) variant. A smart electric sunroof is available for the Asta and Sportz (O) variants. The Era, Magna, and Sportz do not get a sunroof.

An10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with Blue Link includes smartphone connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as in-car navigation.

The Bose Premium 7-Speaker System delivers high-end sound quality, making every drive unique. Blue ambient lighting boosts the opulent and refined home atmosphere.

The Fully Automatic Temperature Control (FATC) system automatically maintains the ideal cabin temperature.

Quick USB Charging (Type C) enables speedy charging at the front, and there are standard USB ports for the rear passengers as well.

Performance, Powertrains and Variants

The i20 comes in six broad variants: Magna, Asta, Era, Asta (O), Sportz, and Sportz (O). All variants have a 1.2-litre 1197cc Kappa petrol engine mated to either a 5-speed manual gearbox or an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT). The gearbox choices offer thirteen options: 4 automatic and 9 manual. The table below highlights the key specifications of the i20.

TRANSMISSION MAX POWER MAX TORQUE MILEAGE (ARAI Claimed) TOP SPEED 5-Speed Manual 81.80bhp@6000rpm> 114.7Nm@4200rpm> 16 kmpl 160 km/h IVT Automatic 86.76bhp@6000rpm> 114.7Nm@4200rpm> 20 kmpl 160 km/h

The i20 has a 37-litre fuel tank and two drive modes: Normal and Sports. Moreover, with 170 mm of ground clearance, it is easy to drive on the diverse road conditions in India.

Hyundai i20: Safety Elements

The i20 has six strategically positioned airbags for optimal protection, which will protect every passenger in the case of a collision. The vehicle's Electronic Stability Control (ESC) with Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) and Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) guarantee a stress-free driving experience. Driver confidence is increased by Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC), which helps prevent rollback on inclines. To further improve road safety, the i20 is the first vehicle in its class to offer an emergency stop signal. Other features include ISOFIX child seat mounts, ABS with EBD, Hill Assist, and Impact Sensing Auto Door Lock.

The Highline Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) encourages proactive maintenance and safety. It provides real-time tyre pressure information on the Multi-Information Display (MID). The Bluelink buttons on the inner rear-view mirror provide an additional degree of security, providing rapid access to SOS, roadside assistance, and Bluelink services.

Hyundai i20: Affordable Pricing

A major positive of the i20 is its competitive ex-showroom (Delhi) pricing range of ₹7.04 lakhs to ₹ 11.21 lakhs. The i20 Era is the base variant with manual transmission and the i20 Asta Opt IVT DT is the top variant and comes with the IVT gearbox. The Hyundai i20's price varies according to the city/state and trim level. Nonetheless, considering its feature-rich package and competitive positioning in the subcompact hatchback market, it offers exceptional value for the money.

Conclusion

The Hyundai i20 stands out as a versatile and well-rounded hatchback, offering a blend of style, performance, and advanced features. Whether you prioritise comfort, technology, or efficiency, the i20 has a variant that can cater to your needs. With its modern design, spacious interior, and comprehensive safety features, the i20 remains a popular choice for those seeking a reliable and feature-packed small car. Go through the features and go for a test ride for a first-hand experience and make an informed car-buying decision.