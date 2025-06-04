Native Bidaské Presents: The Untold Story of the Girl Scout Murders with Gary Pitchlynn

Details By Native StoryLab June 04, 2025

The Girl Scout Murders have garnered national attention through features on true crime documentaries. The case remains especially compelling, as it remains unsolved nearly 50 years later.

Join host Levi Rickert for an episode of Native Bidaské, featuring Gary Pitchlynn, the Choctaw attorney who defended Gene Leroy Hart in one of Oklahoma's most notorious criminal cases.

In this interview, Pitchlynn reveals the shocking details behind the 1977 Girl Scout murders, sharing how he and his partner, Garvin Isaacs, successfully defended Hart against what they believed was a deeply flawed prosecution. The episode explores the complex intersection of Native American justice, evidence manipulation, and the power of legal advocacy.

Pitchlynn's firsthand account offers unprecedented insights into a case that has captivated true crime audiences for decades. Discover the untold story of how two young lawyers fought against a system seemingly designed to convict their client, with unexpected help from Cherokee medicine men.

Don't miss this compelling narrative that challenges our understanding of justice, racial bias in law enforcement, and the resilience of Native American legal professionals.

Tune in to Native Bidaské on June 6th at 12 pm ET - an episode you won't want to miss.

Streaming on Facebook and YouTube.