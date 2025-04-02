Michigan’s Gun Lake Casino Opens New 16-Story Hotel in $300M Expansion

Details

Gun Lake Casino in Wayland, Michigan, just raised the stakes in the Midwest casino scene with the grand opening of its brand-new, 16-story hotel. This massive expansion, valued at $300 million, officially welcomed guests this Friday, adding an impressive 252-room luxury experience to the already thriving gaming destination.

Gun Lake Casino CEO Sal Semola is confident that this new addition will change the game. "Having the hotel is going to be a game changer for us," he told MLive. "I would expect every weekend the hotel should be at full capacity." With top-tier amenities and a commitment to high-end hospitality, Gun Lake aims to stand toe-to-toe with premier gaming resorts across the country.

A major highlight of the hotel is the Ogema penthouse, a two-story suite perched on the top floor. If you're looking for luxury, this one checks all the boxes: two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a full bar, and even an in-suite elevator. But exclusivity comes at a price—$2,000 per night, to be exact.

Gun Lake Tribe Chairman Bob Peters expressed his pride and excitement in an interview with News 8, describing the expansion as a long-awaited dream come true. "So much blood, sweat, and tears went into this project over the past five or six years,” he said. “And to finally bring it to fruition and open it to Michigan, West Michigan, our local community tomorrow is exciting, nerve-wracking, and emotional for me."

The hotel isn’t just about sleeping in style; it’s part of a larger expansion that includes the Wawye Oasis, a grand glass atrium with two pools, private cabanas, tropical flora, and live palm trees. Set to open in May, the Oasis isn’t just for poolside relaxation—it will also double as a venue for concerts and special events.

The grand opening weekend was set to be a spectacle, featuring a drone show, concert, and live entertainment. And if you’re not feeling like dropping a few grand on a penthouse, standard rooms start at just under $200 a night. Semola noted that the addition of a hotel will make Gun Lake Casino a serious competitor against other Michigan casinos that already offer accommodations, such as Firekeepers and Soaring Eagle.

“We have guests that are north of us in the Grand Rapids area that, from time to time, will drive past us to go to Firekeepers or go to Soaring Eagle,” Semola explained. “They’ll stay overnight, maybe see a show and what have you. So having the hotel — and the subsequent entertainment venue with the Wawye Oasis — puts us on a level playing field."

The Gun Lake Casino complex, owned by the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi, already boasts six restaurants, a staggering 2,300 slot machines, over 50 table games, a live poker room, a sportsbook, and keno. Guests can also unwind at the MnoYé Spa, which offers a private pool, gooseneck massagers, bubble massage benches, six massage rooms, a nail salon, and a gym outfitted with Peloton bikes and free weights. Foodies will be happy to know that the new Sandhill Café serves up comfort food favorites and all-day breakfast options.

Beyond just an entertainment hub, the casino has also provided a boost to the local economy. Wayland Township Supervisor Roger VanVolkinburg credited the expansion for funding local road repairs, school programs, and infrastructure improvements.

The impact of this expansion extends far beyond Gun Lake. Tribal casinos play a significant role in Michigan’s gaming industry, providing jobs and revenue for Native communities while competing with commercial casinos and online gaming platforms. The addition of a luxury hotel strengthens Gun Lake's position in a rapidly evolving market where convenience and high-end experiences matter more than ever.

With the continued rise of online gambling, tribal casinos must innovate to attract in-person guests, and Gun Lake is leading the charge. Offering not just a gaming destination but an all-inclusive resort experience, it sets a new precedent for tribal casinos in the region. Whether you're looking for a high-stakes poker game, a weekend getaway, or just a top-tier spa day, Gun Lake Casino is officially on the map as one of Michigan's premier entertainment destinations.