Branded Voices

How Covid-19 Is Affecting People's Mental Health

Details

The widespread use of Covid-19 around the seven continents has led to a significant increase in mental health problems. Due to the sudden change in people's lifestyle and shift in their working conditions and families, mental illnesses have escalated at an extreme rate.

Over the past few months, individuals have suffered from a wide range of mental health issues due to multiple reasons and factors triggering various side effects. So today, in this article, we are going to be discussing the cognitive impacts of COVID-19 on people's mental health, the reasons behind it, and how one can fight them. So continue reading to find out more.

Effects Of Covid-19 on People's Mental Health

Are you wondering how a pandemic could affect your mental health? Well, you will be surprised to find out how stressful an epidemic can be both for individuals and countries. It causes a sudden shift in everything, making it hard for one to cope and accept it as reality. Here are the major mental illnesses caused by Covid-19.

Depression

According to a study conducted, out of 112 healthcare professionals who participated in the study, 58 suggested that they suffered from severe to extremely severe cases of depression due to the on-going pandemic. Remember, these are healthcare professionals that we are talking about – individuals who have access to all information and medical help.

Imagine the extremity that ordinary individuals with no source of help or understating of the issue might have suffered from? The increase in stress, fear of contracting the virus, and not being able to connect with loved ones, less to high-end depression, mostly when carried out over several months.

Anxiety

Most people consider anxiety itself not to be a mental disorder, but that shouldn't be the case. A high level of anxiety can lead to several serious mental illnesses, including chronic depression. Furthermore, it can also lead to physical medical conditions, such as high blood pressure and other cardiovascular diseases.

Since the virus is known to be deadly and there isn't a cure for it at present, therefore the fear of getting the virus and dying form it has led to heightened anxiety in individuals around the globe. Due to a lack of knowledge, one believes that he would certainly end up dead if they get in contact with the virus.

Stress

The pandemic has forced the individuals to stay confined to their homes. Furthermore, businesses were shut down, inflation happened, and almost half of the population lost their jobs, with no source of income to support their families. Due to all these reasons, stress levels moved from normal to extreme. It caused several other disorders, including insomnia, anxiety, and depression, and, in extreme cases, cardiac arrest as well.

Reasons Behind Degenerating Mental Health

Multiple studies and surveys are being conducted during the pandemic, covering different groups from different locations worldwide. According to the results, the underlying reasons behind the generating mental health of individuals are;

Social Isolation – Being confined in a box (your home) with no physical connection to your loved ones leads to depression.

Fear of contracting Covid-19 – With the fear of getting the virus, the anxiety and stress levels in individuals have reportedly increased over the months.

Lack of PPE – Not everyone worldwide has access to the right PPE to prevent the virus. Due to the shortage, millions still don't have access to masks, gloves, or sanitizers, which increases the fear of getting the virus.

Lack of Security - Countries around the globe are only tending to their residents. At the same time, the foreigners are forced to move back to their home countries during the on-going pandemic, which has no sense of security whatsoever, which leads to high levels of stress.

Increased Workload – From a sudden shift from physical to digital, workload has increased for several individuals, leading to a high level of anxiety and stress.

Lack of Awareness – Due to a lack of authentic information relating to the cause of the virus or how to prevent it and treat it, individuals believe they all might die, which leads to fear, anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts.

Financial Instability – Because businesses worldwide are shut down on government orders, millions have lost their jobs, left with no source of income to support their household. The financial instability leads to depression, anxiety, and a high level of stress.

How To Fight It?

Fighting such medical disorders requires you to let your body and mind relax and evaluate the situation better to develop a solution. Here are a few ways other than taking CBD capsules to fight your mental disorders;

Watch the news, read through medical journals and get information from trusted sources to keep yourself aware of what is going on. Invest in the required PPE and medication that would help you fight the virus on your own if you get in contact with it. Virtually interact with friends and family daily. Prepare your native food, and enjoy a happy meal with your loved ones living with you at the time. Prepare a CBD joint and let your mind relax. Seek professional help in case you believe things are escalating. Health care professionals are here to help 24/7.