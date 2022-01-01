Common Car Faults

We all have problems with our vehicles from time to time but some car-related issues are more of a problem than others.

As soon as you spot a problem with your vehicle, it’s important to get it checked out as quickly as possible. Even minor issues can lead to more serious problems with your car later down the line if they aren’t fixed.

By fixing issues quickly, you can have a more enjoyable driving experience and you can save a lot of money by avoiding significant repair bills in the future. A car that is free of problems is also much safer to drive, so you can avoid motor vehicle accidents.

Getting an extended warranty can cover the costs of some of the common faults and repairs that you might need on your vehicle. Whether you have a Porsche extended warranty or a Volkswagon warranty, having this extra layer of protection can reduce your total repair costs.

Here are some of the most common car faults to be aware of and look out for in your own vehicle.

Warning Lights

You can find the warning lights in your vehicle on the dashboard. The warning lights come on to signal that there is something wrong with your vehicle. Common warning lights are those that signal faults with the airbag, oil levels, tire pressures, and the engine.

Sometimes, the warning lights themselves are faulty, and this can cause them to come on when there’s nothing actually wrong with your vehicle. Alternatively, they might not switch on when there is an issue, so you have no idea that something is faulty.

Worn Out Brakes

Brakes are essential to the safety of your vehicle. Because they are used so much when you are driving, they are prone to wear and tear. They can eventually get damaged or weak, and this can make the brakes less sensitive to the pressure of your foot.

Common brake faults are worn brake pads or issues with the brake lines. If your brakes don't feel responsive, they feel spongy, or they're making squeaking noises, it's important to get the checked out.

Dead Battery

One of the most common car-related faults is a dead battery. This can happen for a number of reasons, such as driving short distances only, leaving your headlights on by accident, and cold weather.

Often, you don't know that your battery is dying until you try to switch the engine on and it doesn't start properly. If your car does this a few times, take it to a mechanic to get checked out. The battery might need to be replaced.

Broken Headlights

Damaged headlights can be difficult to spot but you should take some time to check all of your car's lights every few months.

Driving without fully functioning headlights is illegal in many places and it can increase the risk of road traffic accidents. Often, faulty headlights are caused by water damage or the bulb burning out.