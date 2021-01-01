Can compensation be claimed even when partially at fault in a motor vehicle accident?

Details

Motor vehicle accidents; include car, truck, motorcycle, forklift, or pedestrian accidents. Accidents have very important and different consequences for all parties.

If the accident you are involved in is not entirely your fault and you are injured, you can get compensation.

Who can claim a motor vehicle accident?

Any injured party to an accident that is not entirely at fault (claims can be made regardless of whether you are a driver, passenger, cyclist, or pedestrian) …

People financially dependent on the person fatally injured in a traffic accident…

If injuries to the erring party are considered catastrophic…

… compensation may be claimed. Of course, the above conditions will produce different results from each other.

As seen above, you can claim compensation even if you are at fault in the accident. However, in such a case, the amount of compensation you can claim will be reduced.

How much accident injury compensation can be claimed?

There is no direct compensation fee. Compensation rate to be determined; It is determined by how at fault you were in the accident, the extent of your injury, the scene of the accident, and your past and future losses from the accident. In short, since each case contains different arguments, each claim for compensation may be different.

Here, the question arises? Do I really need a lawyer when claiming compensation?

Do I really need to work with a lawyer?

Unfortunately, the number of traffic accidents that occur each year is increasing, and these incidents can cause catastrophic harm to those involved. If you've recently been in a car accident, now could be a good time to consider if you need a lawyer. Personal injury lawyers are skilled professionals who specialize in dealing with injury claims arising from motor vehicle and car accidents.

A lawyer can assist you in determining if you are entitled to file a claim for compensation after a motor vehicle accident.

There are certain rules and deadlines for claiming compensation. In addition, the request to be made must be well prepared, because if the decision does not cover your loss, it is meaningless. For this reason, a carefully thought-out request will help you to cover your loss in the most efficient and shortest time possible.

Also, when you go to the consultation to start the process, they will do it for you free of charge.

