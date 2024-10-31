Fawn Sharp Opinion 175

Guest Opinion. As we face the unprecedented climate crisis, Indigenous leadership is not merely beneficial; it is indispensable. Indigenous peoples have safeguarded and stewarded our planet’s natural resources for generations, guided by profound respect for the Earth and a duty to protect future generations. Now, more than ever, the world needs the wisdom, resilience, and stewardship that Indigenous leaders uniquely bring. Our survival in this rapidly changing world may well depend on it.