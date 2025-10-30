Cadiz Inc. Secures $51 Million Tribal Investment for Mojave Groundwater Bank Project

Tags

Details By Levi Rickert October 30, 2025

The Lytton Rancheria of California, a federally recognized American Indian tribe, has entered into a definitive agreement with Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI). The agreement announced on Tuesday allows for funding up to $51 million in capital for the first phase of its Mojave Groundwater Bank project.

The project is expected to become the largest groundwater bank in the Southwest.

The agreement follows a Letter of Intent signed between Lytton and Cadiz in November 2024 and marks the first tribal investment in the project.

Lytton’s contribution represents the initial tranche of up to $450 million in total equity capital being raised by Cadiz through Mojave Water Infrastructure Company, LLC (MWI), the special-purpose entity created to construct, own, and operate the groundwater bank.

“For generations, tribes have protected the land and water that sustains us. Today, we are taking a seat at the table to help shape how water is managed across California and the West,” Lytton Rancheria Tribal Chairperson Andy Mejia said. “This partnership demonstrates that when Tribal leadership is part of the solution, every community benefits.”

“This agreement marks a historic milestone for Cadiz and establishes a powerful new business model for building critical infrastructure,” said Susan Kennedy, CEO of Cadiz Inc. “Lytton’s leadership has transformed the Mojave Groundwater Bank from a project to a precedent; and Chairman Mejia’s vision has opened the door to what could be a whole new era for water in the West.”

Under the agreement, Cadiz may draw up to $51 million in unsecured loan proceeds to fund development and capital costs associated with the project. Lytton’s loan is convertible into membership interests in MWI on the same economic terms offered to other equity investors. Initial proceeds of approximately $15 million are expected to reimburse Cadiz for prior development expenses, with additional draws anticipated to fund equipment deposits for construction of project facilities projected in 2026.

Cadiz is also finalizing diligence with private equity investors for up to $400 million in additional equity investment, which, along with municipal debt and government grant financing, is expected to fully fund the construction of the project.

As part of the agreement, Cadiz will issue 600,000 shares of common stock at closing as a commitment fee, and 25,000 shares per $1 million funded on each draw. All shares will be issued under the Company’s effective Form S-3 shelf registration statement (File No. 333-281507).

Additional details are included in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on Tuesday.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher